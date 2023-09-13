It is difficult to miss the recent increase in sunflower fields in Rush Township.
The crop is both easy on the eyes and a profitable commodity that is likely to grow in popularity in the state, according to farmers and farming experts.
Cotner Farms near Danville is one of the early adopters, planting 15 acres of sunflowers this year.
Dean James, Cotner Farms manager, is calling this an “experimental” year, citing the amount of homework he’s done on sunflower crops in North and South Dakota and the learning-as-it-grows method of planting a new crop.
“We wanted to expand our organic acreage,” he said, “and sunflowers were a good choice to put into the rotation.”
It’s a just-makes-sense choice considering the organization’s Boyd Station oil processing facility, where the seeds are crushed to make sunflower oil and the remaining material is turned into animal feed. On top of that, the hearty plant can handle drought and frost, making it a good double crop, according to Penn State Extension educator Anna Hodgson, allowing it to be grown after another crop has been harvested.
Cotner Farms already in year one determined that the seeds planted in June grew taller and stronger than those planted in mid-July.
With a new crop comes the need for new equipment as well. The farm borrowed a modified head for its combine to harvest the seeds.
“A regular grain head will spill too many seeds onto the ground,” he said.
Another side of the sunflowers is their beauty, which has drawn different kinds of requests for Russ Cotner, the chief operating officer at Boyd Station.
“I’ve had photographers stop by to take pictures or to request to take senior pictures with the fields as a backdrop,” he said.
As farmers continue to realize the potential of sunflowers grown in Pennsylvania soil, there will be more of those opportunities.
Whether Cotner Farms’ sunflower crop returns bigger, smaller or at all is up in the air, but it has created a buzz for James, who has been farm manager for 25 years and farming the fields for about 40 years total.
“We’re kind of excited this year about the sunflowers. We’re not sure what the yield will be, but that’s OK. That’s what keeps us going,” he said. “Trying new things.”
According to Penn State’s 2017 statewide agriculture Census, about 841 acres of sunflowers were grown for grain. Hodgson said that number likely has doubled in 2023.
Cotner Farms has put itself in position to be an expert source for Pennsylvania farmers looking to add to that number in the future.