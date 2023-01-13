MONTOUR COUNTY
PINE BARN INN
Date: Dec. 28
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
GEORGE'S MEAT SHOP
Date: Dec. 9
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
BOYER'S FOOD MARKET #3555
Date: Dec. 29
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 4 (Buildup of grease from hands on edge of walk-in cooler door in deli; Hot water only reaching 98*F instead of 110*F or above. 110*F required for proper warewashing. Sanitarian will return for a follow-up inspection; Hand wash sink basin blocked by sanitizer bucket, brushes and drain plugs. Hand sink to be free and clear at all times for proper hand washing; Shampoo and liquid medicines stored above food items in rear storage area.)
EXPRESS MART/SUBWAY #51121
Date: Dec. 29
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
THREE BEARDS BREWING
Date: Dec. 29
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Hot water above 97*F only available at very low pressure at 3 compartment sink due to on demand water heater not being large enough for pressure required. Upgrade to water heater needed. Booster is available for mechanical dishwasher. Handsinks reach 100*F with decent water pressure. Water temperature of 110*F minimum is required at warewash sinks with adequate pressure to fill sinks quickly.)
AMATO PIZZA LLC ONE
Date: Dec. 28
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 4 (Handwash reminder sign missing at handsink in food prep area; Accumulation of static dust on air grid above soda machine. Ceiling is also deteriorating in a section in the same area. Owner states that repairs will be made within the next 3 months; Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was
J R'S MINI MART
Date: Dec. 28
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 2 (Restroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins; Restroom does not have a self-closing door.)
PENN'S TAVERN
Date: Dec. 28
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
BURGER KING #2330 / #1045
Date: Dec. 21
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 3 (Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment was not available or readily accessible in refrigerator by soft serve machine; Y-valve with shutoff and chemical station installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve; Creamer and soft serve mix registering 51-57*F instead of 41*F or below in refrigerator unit near soft serve machine. All disposed of. ~$20 worth. Unit was off due to a tripped GFI outlet breaker. Breaker was reset and refrigerator came back on. Manager placed a thermometer in the refrigerator and will monitor it closely before using again.)
PUFF'S EXPRESS #2
Date: Dec. 21
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
TWO GUYS FROM ITALY
Date: Dec. 21
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 3 (No Food Employee Certificate posted in public view; Knives stored between refrigeration unit and table in kitchen. Area is not cleaned and sanitized routinely; Buildup of white residue on food storage racks in walk-in cooler.)
WEIS MARKET #4
Date: Dec. 21
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Dust accumulation on wall across from fan unit in bakery walk-in cooler. Shelf in same area is exhibiting deteriorating surfaces, no longer being smooth and easily cleanable.)
WHATNOT SHOPPE & CAFE
Date: Dec. 21
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
CHINA COOK
Date: Dec. 20
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Facility had test strips but they were for pH. The owner will order chlorine test strips for the 3-compartment sink.)
D & D FAMILY RESTAURANT
Date: Dec. 20
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 2 (No chlorine test papers could be located during the inspection; Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was
LINGLE'S BI-LO FOODS #735
Date: Dec. 20
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 3 (Flaking paint on bottom of drain pan of fan unit in produce walk-in cooler; Ingredient listings missing on pre-packaged chicken fingers, pasta salads, taco kits, bake-off pies, strawberry shortcake, stuffing used in pork chops/chicken needs sub-ingredients listed. REPEAT VIOLATION; Scrub brush and green pad observed stored in basin of hand sink in meat room. Hand sink is for hand washing only and should be clear and clean at all times.)
7-ELEVEN STORE #40406A
Date: Dec. 19
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Restroom is temporarily out of order. Employees working today were not sure of correction date.)
IMPERIAL LANES
Date: Dec. 19
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 2 (No detergent-sanitizer available for proper use of 2-compartment sink; Owner will have an employee certified within 60 days. Will email a copy of certificate to sanitarian.)
MILTON LUTHERAN CHURCH
Date: Dec. 19
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
ON A ROLL
Date: Dec. 19
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Facility only has a 2-compartment sink but has deli and produce slicers. A 3-compartment sink or a commercial dishwasher will be installed.)
TASTECRAFT
Date: Dec. 19
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 4 (Facility needs mechanical exhaust for above the griddles and table top fryer. Anywhere grease-laden vapor is created an exhaust is required; Cleaning needed under 3-compartment sink and storage rack to the left of the sink; Hot water faucet is not shutting off fully at 3-compartment sink. Employees are turning water off under the sink temporarily. Owner has a repair order in for this correction; FEC expired in November 2022. Owner will recertify within the next few months.)
WEIS MARKET, INC. #21
Date: Dec. 19
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 2 (Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply both restroom sinks at the time of this inspection; Observed the ceiling in the frozen food freezer with an accumulation of dust.)
CHINA III
Date: Dec. 14
Town: Paxinos
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
FRONT STREET STATION INC.
Date: Dec. 14
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 2 (Hood filters have heavy buildup of grease/dust. Oil, grease and dropped food on floor under fryers and stoves; Vacuum packed tuna not removed from the original packaging prior to thawing in walk-in cooler.)
GHEZZI`S RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
Date: Dec. 14
Town: Paxinos
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 3 (No separator in the ice bin at the bar to keep ice for drinks from coming into contact with cold plate/tubes; Dining room restroom doors are not self-closing; No Manager's certificate available. An employee has a food handler certificate but will need to upgrade to the 5 yr manager's course.)
NORTHUMBERLAND FIRE CO #1
Date: Dec. 14
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
NORTHUMBERLAND HOOK & LADDER
Date: Dec. 14
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
ARM BAR
Date: Dec. 9
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 3 (Hood filters have a buildup of grease and soot, Dust buildup on fan guards in walk-in cooler; Ice machine bin covered with a piece of plastic due to door being broken. Plastic is only allowed for temporary fix. Door needs to be replaced. REPEAT VIOLATION; FEC displayed expired.)
LOAD & GO BEVERAGE
Date: Dec. 9
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
CHINA BOWL & SUSHI
Date: Dec. 8
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 3 (Restroom doors are not self-closing; No covered trash container in the women's restroom; Food stored in shopping bags in refrigerator and freezers. Shopping bags are not an approved food contact material in a commercial kitchen.)
OAKLYN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date: Dec. 8
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 2 (Pressure gauge only registering 5 psi during final rinse stage instead of 15-25 psi; Restroom door by cafeteria is not self-closing.)
SHIKELLAMY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date: Dec. 8
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
TIMBER CREEK FAMILY RESTAURANT
Date: Dec. 8
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
RESCUE HOSE CO.
Date: Dec. 2
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
SNYDER COUNTY
DUNKIN DONUTS - MIDDLEBURG
Date: Dec. 27
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed single-service, single-use articles (boxes of foam cups) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.)
LINDA'S SOFT PRETZELS & HOAGIES @ MIDDLEBURG
Date: Dec. 1
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 2 (Observed no thermometer in refrigerator for monitoring cold hold food temps; The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)
ORIENTAL HOTEL
Date: Dec. 27
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
7-ELEVEN 40410A
Date: Dec. 23
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #19800
Date: Dec. 19
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: No
Violation(s): 1 (Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply sinks at the time of this inspection)
ETZLER BUTCHER SHOP
Date: Dec. 19
Town: Beavertown
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
WHISPERING PINES FRUIT FARM
Date: Dec. 19
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed food (boxes of snack mix and crackers) stored directly on the floor in bargain area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)
BEAVER SPRINGS SENIOR CENTER
Date: Dec. 7
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
HARVEY'S FOOD MART # 3
Date: Dec. 7
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
HARVEYS FOOD MART #2
Date: Dec. 7
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
ROUTE 522 PIZZA AND SUBS
Date: Dec. 7
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
TOM'S EATERY AT FOX CROSSING
Date: Dec. 7
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
AMC SELINSGROVE 12
Date: Dec. 5
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
SCHOLARLY GROUNDS IN BLOUGH-WEIS LIBRARY
Date: Dec. 5
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 2 (Ice scoop observed stored with handle in contact with the ice in ice bin; Employees observed wearing watches/bracelets during food prep.)
WENDY'S #19117
Date: Dec. 5
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
BAMBOO PALACE I
Date: Dec. 1
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 2 (No chlorine test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink; Cardboard is not an approved food contact material or shelf-liner for food storage racks.)
CHRIST COMM UMC
Date: Dec. 1
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
MCFLY'S DINER
Date: Dec. 1
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
SUBWAY
Date: Dec. 1
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
UNION COUNTY
FERO VINEYARDS AND WINERY
Date: Dec. 30
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (The food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160 degrees F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher as evidenced by thermometer hold temp reading.)
THE COOKIE DUDE
Date: Dec. 30
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed single-service, single-use articles (box of paper food containers) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.)
SHOP LOCAL LEWISBURG
Date: Dec. 29
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
AMY'S FROSTY FREEZE
Date: Dec. 27
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
KITCH IT 2 THE CURB @ THE MILLER CENTER
Date: Dec. 23
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
UNION COUNTY SPORTSMENS CLUB INC
Date: Dec. 22
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
THE FARMERS FAMILY RESTAURANT
Date: Dec. 20
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
TWO GIRL'S ICE CREAM - MFF3
Date: Dec. 15
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
COWGIRL CHEESECAKES @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET
Date: Dec. 14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
CROSSROAD FARMS
Date: Dec. 14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
DUTCHMAN'S KETTLECORN & SOUPS @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET
Date: Dec. 14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
LFM SAUSAGE STAND
Date: Dec. 14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
LINDA’S DELI
Date: Dec. 14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
PETER PIPERS PICKLES
Date: Dec. 14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
SHADY ACRE FARM @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET
Date: Dec. 14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
SMOKIN BILL @ FARMER'S MARKETS
Date: Dec. 14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
SONSHINE DONUTS @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET
Date: Dec. 14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 2 (No thermometer observed in the small refrigerator holding eggs; Observed space fan, in production area, with an accumulation of dust and dirt debris on non-food contact surfaces.)
THE CHICKEN SHACK
Date: Dec. 14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
TOMAHAWKS @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET
Date: Dec. 14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
WEST MILTON FOOD MART
Date: Dec. 14
Town: West Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
BURGER KING #1049
Date: Dec. 13
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Door to exterior, located in the back area of the kitchen, has a threshold gap and does not protect against the entry of insects and rodents.)
CHERRY STREET BISTRO
Date: Dec. 13
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
MIFFLINBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Date: Dec. 13
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
MIFFLINBURG ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date: Dec. 13
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Mechanical warewashing machine steam exhaust vents have a buildup of dust and dirt debris.)
MIFFLINBURG INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL
Date: Dec. 13
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Pressure measuring gauge for the water supply line for hot water sanitizing on the mechanical warewashing machine was reading 40 psi and not in the required range of 15-25 psi.)
MIFFLINBURG MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date: Dec. 13
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (The hot water rinse gauge on the dish washer was not reading the accurate manifold rinse temp and is in need of replacement.)
SUN AREA TECHNICAL SCHOO
Date: Dec. 13
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Pressure measuring gauge for the water supply line for hot water sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine is reading >30 psi and not in the required range of 15-25 psi.)
TASTE OF LITTLE ITALY
Date: Dec. 13
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
SUBWAY
Date: Dec. 12
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed single-service, single-use articles (cookie sleeves and condiment cups) stored hand wash sink p-trap, Observed single-service, single-use articles (box of drink cups) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.)
MCDONALD'S #17733
Date: Dec. 8
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
HARVEYS FOOD MART
Date: Dec. 7
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 4 (Observed an insect control device (fly strips), located above three bowl sink/hand wash sink, with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils; Hot dogs were held at 120 °F rather than 135°F or above as required. Corrected on site; Observed food (box of cheese) stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; Observed single-service, single-use articles (boxes of insulated cups) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.)
DIVERSIFIED TREATMENT ALTERNATIVES
Date: Dec. 6
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
DONALD EICHHORN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date: Dec. 6
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
KELLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date: Dec. 6
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
LEWISBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Date: Dec. 6
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Hang mops to air dry.)
LINNTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date: Dec. 6
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
SUNOCO LEWISBURG
Date: Dec. 6
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Mops are not being hung to air dry.)
WHITE DEER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date: Dec. 6
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 (Observed wall hanging space fan, in ware washing area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt and debris on non-food contact surfaces.)