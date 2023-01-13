MONTOUR COUNTY

PINE BARN INN

Date: Dec. 28

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

GEORGE'S MEAT SHOP

Date: Dec. 9

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

BOYER'S FOOD MARKET #3555

Date: Dec. 29

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 4 (Buildup of grease from hands on edge of walk-in cooler door in deli; Hot water only reaching 98*F instead of 110*F or above. 110*F required for proper warewashing. Sanitarian will return for a follow-up inspection; Hand wash sink basin blocked by sanitizer bucket, brushes and drain plugs. Hand sink to be free and clear at all times for proper hand washing; Shampoo and liquid medicines stored above food items in rear storage area.)

EXPRESS MART/SUBWAY #51121

Date: Dec. 29

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

THREE BEARDS BREWING

Date: Dec. 29

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Hot water above 97*F only available at very low pressure at 3 compartment sink due to on demand water heater not being large enough for pressure required. Upgrade to water heater needed. Booster is available for mechanical dishwasher. Handsinks reach 100*F with decent water pressure. Water temperature of 110*F minimum is required at warewash sinks with adequate pressure to fill sinks quickly.)

AMATO PIZZA LLC ONE

Date: Dec. 28

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 4 (Handwash reminder sign missing at handsink in food prep area; Accumulation of static dust on air grid above soda machine. Ceiling is also deteriorating in a section in the same area. Owner states that repairs will be made within the next 3 months; Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was

J R'S MINI MART

Date: Dec. 28

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 2 (Restroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins; Restroom does not have a self-closing door.)

PENN'S TAVERN

Date: Dec. 28

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

BURGER KING #2330 / #1045

Date: Dec. 21

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 3 (Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment was not available or readily accessible in refrigerator by soft serve machine; Y-valve with shutoff and chemical station installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve; Creamer and soft serve mix registering 51-57*F instead of 41*F or below in refrigerator unit near soft serve machine. All disposed of. ~$20 worth. Unit was off due to a tripped GFI outlet breaker. Breaker was reset and refrigerator came back on. Manager placed a thermometer in the refrigerator and will monitor it closely before using again.)

PUFF'S EXPRESS #2

Date: Dec. 21

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

TWO GUYS FROM ITALY

Date: Dec. 21

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 3 (No Food Employee Certificate posted in public view; Knives stored between refrigeration unit and table in kitchen. Area is not cleaned and sanitized routinely; Buildup of white residue on food storage racks in walk-in cooler.)

WEIS MARKET #4

Date: Dec. 21

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Dust accumulation on wall across from fan unit in bakery walk-in cooler. Shelf in same area is exhibiting deteriorating surfaces, no longer being smooth and easily cleanable.)

WHATNOT SHOPPE & CAFE

Date: Dec. 21

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

CHINA COOK

Date: Dec. 20

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Facility had test strips but they were for pH. The owner will order chlorine test strips for the 3-compartment sink.)

D & D FAMILY RESTAURANT

Date: Dec. 20

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 2 (No chlorine test papers could be located during the inspection; Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was

LINGLE'S BI-LO FOODS #735

Date: Dec. 20

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 3 (Flaking paint on bottom of drain pan of fan unit in produce walk-in cooler; Ingredient listings missing on pre-packaged chicken fingers, pasta salads, taco kits, bake-off pies, strawberry shortcake, stuffing used in pork chops/chicken needs sub-ingredients listed. REPEAT VIOLATION; Scrub brush and green pad observed stored in basin of hand sink in meat room. Hand sink is for hand washing only and should be clear and clean at all times.)

7-ELEVEN STORE #40406A

Date: Dec. 19

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Restroom is temporarily out of order. Employees working today were not sure of correction date.)

IMPERIAL LANES

Date: Dec. 19

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 2 (No detergent-sanitizer available for proper use of 2-compartment sink; Owner will have an employee certified within 60 days. Will email a copy of certificate to sanitarian.)

MILTON LUTHERAN CHURCH

Date: Dec. 19

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

ON A ROLL

Date: Dec. 19

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Facility only has a 2-compartment sink but has deli and produce slicers. A 3-compartment sink or a commercial dishwasher will be installed.)

TASTECRAFT

Date: Dec. 19

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 4 (Facility needs mechanical exhaust for above the griddles and table top fryer. Anywhere grease-laden vapor is created an exhaust is required; Cleaning needed under 3-compartment sink and storage rack to the left of the sink; Hot water faucet is not shutting off fully at 3-compartment sink. Employees are turning water off under the sink temporarily. Owner has a repair order in for this correction; FEC expired in November 2022. Owner will recertify within the next few months.)

WEIS MARKET, INC. #21

Date: Dec. 19

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 2 (Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply both restroom sinks at the time of this inspection; Observed the ceiling in the frozen food freezer with an accumulation of dust.)

CHINA III

Date: Dec. 14

Town: Paxinos

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

FRONT STREET STATION INC.

Date: Dec. 14

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 2 (Hood filters have heavy buildup of grease/dust. Oil, grease and dropped food on floor under fryers and stoves; Vacuum packed tuna not removed from the original packaging prior to thawing in walk-in cooler.)

GHEZZI`S RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Date: Dec. 14

Town: Paxinos

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 3 (No separator in the ice bin at the bar to keep ice for drinks from coming into contact with cold plate/tubes; Dining room restroom doors are not self-closing; No Manager's certificate available. An employee has a food handler certificate but will need to upgrade to the 5 yr manager's course.)

NORTHUMBERLAND FIRE CO #1

Date: Dec. 14

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

NORTHUMBERLAND HOOK & LADDER

Date: Dec. 14

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

ARM BAR

Date: Dec. 9

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 3 (Hood filters have a buildup of grease and soot, Dust buildup on fan guards in walk-in cooler; Ice machine bin covered with a piece of plastic due to door being broken. Plastic is only allowed for temporary fix. Door needs to be replaced. REPEAT VIOLATION; FEC displayed expired.)

LOAD & GO BEVERAGE

Date: Dec. 9

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

CHINA BOWL & SUSHI

Date: Dec. 8

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 3 (Restroom doors are not self-closing; No covered trash container in the women's restroom; Food stored in shopping bags in refrigerator and freezers. Shopping bags are not an approved food contact material in a commercial kitchen.)

OAKLYN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date: Dec. 8

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 2 (Pressure gauge only registering 5 psi during final rinse stage instead of 15-25 psi; Restroom door by cafeteria is not self-closing.)

SHIKELLAMY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date: Dec. 8

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

TIMBER CREEK FAMILY RESTAURANT

Date: Dec. 8

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

RESCUE HOSE CO.

Date: Dec. 2

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

SNYDER COUNTY

DUNKIN DONUTS - MIDDLEBURG

Date: Dec. 27

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed single-service, single-use articles (boxes of foam cups) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.)

LINDA'S SOFT PRETZELS & HOAGIES @ MIDDLEBURG

Date: Dec. 1

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 2 (Observed no thermometer in refrigerator for monitoring cold hold food temps; The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)

ORIENTAL HOTEL

Date: Dec. 27

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

7-ELEVEN 40410A

Date: Dec. 23

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #19800

Date: Dec. 19

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: No

Violation(s): 1 (Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply sinks at the time of this inspection)

ETZLER BUTCHER SHOP

Date: Dec. 19

Town: Beavertown

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

WHISPERING PINES FRUIT FARM

Date: Dec. 19

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed food (boxes of snack mix and crackers) stored directly on the floor in bargain area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)

BEAVER SPRINGS SENIOR CENTER

Date: Dec. 7

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

HARVEY'S FOOD MART # 3

Date: Dec. 7

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

HARVEYS FOOD MART #2

Date: Dec. 7

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

ROUTE 522 PIZZA AND SUBS

Date: Dec. 7

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

TOM'S EATERY AT FOX CROSSING

Date: Dec. 7

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

AMC SELINSGROVE 12

Date: Dec. 5

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

SCHOLARLY GROUNDS IN BLOUGH-WEIS LIBRARY

Date: Dec. 5

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 2 (Ice scoop observed stored with handle in contact with the ice in ice bin; Employees observed wearing watches/bracelets during food prep.)

WENDY'S #19117

Date: Dec. 5

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

BAMBOO PALACE I

Date: Dec. 1

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 2 (No chlorine test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink; Cardboard is not an approved food contact material or shelf-liner for food storage racks.)

CHRIST COMM UMC

Date: Dec. 1

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

MCFLY'S DINER

Date: Dec. 1

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

SUBWAY

Date: Dec. 1

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

UNION COUNTY

FERO VINEYARDS AND WINERY

Date: Dec. 30

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (The food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160 degrees F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher as evidenced by thermometer hold temp reading.)

THE COOKIE DUDE

Date: Dec. 30

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed single-service, single-use articles (box of paper food containers) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.)

SHOP LOCAL LEWISBURG

Date: Dec. 29

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

AMY'S FROSTY FREEZE

Date: Dec. 27

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

KITCH IT 2 THE CURB @ THE MILLER CENTER

Date: Dec. 23

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

UNION COUNTY SPORTSMENS CLUB INC

Date: Dec. 22

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

THE FARMERS FAMILY RESTAURANT

Date: Dec. 20

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

TWO GIRL'S ICE CREAM - MFF3

Date: Dec. 15

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

COWGIRL CHEESECAKES @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET

Date: Dec. 14

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

CROSSROAD FARMS

Date: Dec. 14

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

DUTCHMAN'S KETTLECORN & SOUPS @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET

Date: Dec. 14

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

LFM SAUSAGE STAND

Date: Dec. 14

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

LINDA’S DELI

Date: Dec. 14

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

PETER PIPERS PICKLES

Date: Dec. 14

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

SHADY ACRE FARM @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET

Date: Dec. 14

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

SMOKIN BILL @ FARMER'S MARKETS

Date: Dec. 14

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

SONSHINE DONUTS @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET

Date: Dec. 14

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 2 (No thermometer observed in the small refrigerator holding eggs; Observed space fan, in production area, with an accumulation of dust and dirt debris on non-food contact surfaces.)

THE CHICKEN SHACK

Date: Dec. 14

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

TOMAHAWKS @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET

Date: Dec. 14

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

WEST MILTON FOOD MART

Date: Dec. 14

Town: West Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

BURGER KING #1049

Date: Dec. 13

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Door to exterior, located in the back area of the kitchen, has a threshold gap and does not protect against the entry of insects and rodents.)

CHERRY STREET BISTRO

Date: Dec. 13

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

MIFFLINBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL

Date: Dec. 13

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

MIFFLINBURG ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date: Dec. 13

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Mechanical warewashing machine steam exhaust vents have a buildup of dust and dirt debris.)

MIFFLINBURG INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Date: Dec. 13

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Pressure measuring gauge for the water supply line for hot water sanitizing on the mechanical warewashing machine was reading 40 psi and not in the required range of 15-25 psi.)

MIFFLINBURG MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date: Dec. 13

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (The hot water rinse gauge on the dish washer was not reading the accurate manifold rinse temp and is in need of replacement.)

SUN AREA TECHNICAL SCHOO

Date: Dec. 13

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Pressure measuring gauge for the water supply line for hot water sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine is reading >30 psi and not in the required range of 15-25 psi.)

TASTE OF LITTLE ITALY

Date: Dec. 13

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

SUBWAY

Date: Dec. 12

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed single-service, single-use articles (cookie sleeves and condiment cups) stored hand wash sink p-trap, Observed single-service, single-use articles (box of drink cups) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.)

MCDONALD'S #17733

Date: Dec. 8

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

HARVEYS FOOD MART

Date: Dec. 7

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 4 (Observed an insect control device (fly strips), located above three bowl sink/hand wash sink, with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils; Hot dogs were held at 120 °F rather than 135°F or above as required. Corrected on site; Observed food (box of cheese) stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; Observed single-service, single-use articles (boxes of insulated cups) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.)

DIVERSIFIED TREATMENT ALTERNATIVES

Date: Dec. 6

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

DONALD EICHHORN MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date: Dec. 6

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

KELLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date: Dec. 6

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

LEWISBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL

Date: Dec. 6

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Hang mops to air dry.)

LINNTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date: Dec. 6

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

SUNOCO LEWISBURG

Date: Dec. 6

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Mops are not being hung to air dry.)

WHITE DEER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date: Dec. 6

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 (Observed wall hanging space fan, in ware washing area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt and debris on non-food contact surfaces.)

Tags

Trending Video