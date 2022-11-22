Editor’s Note: This is the final article in a three-part series on common viruses at this time of year.
As much as we’d love to say COVID-19 is a thing of the past, regrettably, it’s still spreading from person to person. But we’ve learned ways to mitigate its damage, and yes, a COVID-19 vaccine booster is still one of those ways, doctors say.
“I think we are entering the endemic phase of the COVID virus and obviously we are seeing more and more new subvariants coming through. They’re all from the mothership of the Omicron variants,” said Dr. Rutul Dalal, Infectious Disease expert at UPMC in North Central Pa. “Now, what does it mean to be endemic? It means that it might become like a fall or winter virus, just like the flu. So obviously getting this particular booster, which is the bivalent booster, is one of the most important things you can do.”
Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines include two components, one of the original virus strains to provide broad protection against the virus, and one of the omicron variant to provide better protection against that, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Another tool for decreasing the spread of COVID-19: at-home testing, said Dr. Stacey Cummings, pediatrician at Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine – Pediatrics. But if a person feels ill and receives a negative test result indicating they do not have COVID, they might need to test again to be sure.
“If you’re taking a home test and you have a negative, all of the home tests have a time that they recommend a retest so that you know if you might just have been falsely negative the first time,” Cummings said. “It’s usually 36 to 48 hours between tests.”
Regardless of test results, patients with severe illness or having problems breathing should seek medical care, whether they suspect they have COVID, the flu or RSV, said Dr. Shawn McGlaughlin, Family Medicine of Evangelical-Mifflinburg and medical director of Primary Care for Evangelical Community Hospital.
“When there is significant respiratory compromise. When there may an inability to maintain adequate hydration and nourishment. Certainly if you have underlying medical conditions that would predispose you to a poorer outcome, such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, obesity, or you’re a smoker,” McGlaughlin said. “Basically I think the worrisome symptoms are similar for both flu and COVID and would prompt one to seek medical attention.”
Older individuals and people with underlying medical conditions might qualify for an antiviral medicine that may help to shorten the course and severity of the virus, Cummings said.
She, too, pointed to the COVID-19 vaccine as a way to lessen the spread of the virus and help to lessen how ill folks become.
“Those vaccines are now available down to a 6-month-old,” she said. “And bivalent boosters, which are also helping against the Omicron variant of COVID, are now available for 5-year-olds and up.”
Further mitigation efforts include the same suggestions we’ve heard for the past almost three years: wear a mask, be cautious around groups with people who show symptoms of respiratory illness, and wash your hands.
Weather permitting, take your event outdoors and enjoy the bright sunshine in the fall, Dalal said.
“Or if you are indoors, keep the windows open, try to improve ventilation, try to use portable fans if you can, and mask up if you’re in close proximity with others,” he said. “And again, hand washing. I can’t tell you how important it is.”
Be honest with family members about any cold or flu symptoms you’re experiencing, McGlaughlin said. It’s especially important for those who are at risk of bad outcomes if they contract the same illness.
And whenever in doubt, it never hurts to go remote, Dalal said.
“Unfortunately you won’t have that human touch, but it will go a long way in keeping you safe as well as all your loved ones safe,” he said. “I would say that people need to be a little bit more responsible. As I said earlier in the pandemic situation: Love thy neighbor. Love thy family, as well.”
We will definitely see a surge of COVID in the upcoming season, Dalal said, but based on current medical models it’s not going to be as bad as the previous two years.
“But still, the numbers will rise. and we still have a lot of things we can do in our power to help lessen the risks,” he said. “Hopefully everybody will have a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving and Christmas and the New Year as well.”
