LEWISBURG — One of the delights of working in real estate is seeing beautiful homes, but Nicolette Wayand recently found an unexpected gem to share with local residents.
“I obviously deal with real estate on a daily basis, and I get to see all kinds of things in the area,” said Wayand, an agent with TEU Real Estate Corporation for five years. “I also list and sell homes outside of Lewisburg, but I have never come across something like this in our part of Pennsylvania.”
The home was designed by a student of Frank Lloyd Wright, who established the Prairie Style, the first “truly American architecture,” according to FrankLloydWright.org. In Wright’s designs, structures blend more organically with their surroundings, creating harmony between the landscape and the building.
“When I got there for my listing appointment, I was completely amazed to find something like this Frank Lloyd Wright construction right here in Lewisburg. It’s a total mind bender for the area,” Wayand said. “We have had a number of interested people inquiring on the property, and all except for one were from out of the area. They inquired simply because of the style of the home, not because they were familiar with Lewisburg.”
Each of the home’s four roomy bedrooms has its own bathroom — impressive for a house built in 1955, Wayand said. Built on 3.2 acres, it offers a two-car garage, an indoor swimming pool, multiple flower gardens, an outdoor gathering space and beautiful views. It’s common to see deer grazing in the nearby fields.
Huge windows let sunshine spill in while large overhanging eaves encourage airflow. Other Frank Lloyd Wright touches include an open floorplan, recessed can lighting (almost unheard of at the time), a living room fireplace open on three sides, and even top-of-the-line bathroom fixtures.
“The idea was to make an open space with airflow and natural light,” Wayand said. “To make it very energy efficient but also very comfortable and very inviting.”
Despite the home’s hefty price tag (it is listed at $1,499,000), its most surprising draw is its laid-back atmosphere.
“With this particular property, you walk in the front door, and you immediately feel at home,” Wayand said. “It has such a perfect design that it sucks you in that front door. I told the owner, ‘I love your house.’ I really meant it.”
The current owner bought the house 31 years ago and looks forward to working in the gardens each spring. She once showed it to an interior designer who just loved it.
“That made me love it too,” she said. When it is sold, she hopes the new owner will research Frank Lloyd Wright architecture and grow to appreciate it as much as she does, adding, “I’m very sad to leave it.”
With its private location at the top of a long, curving driveway, the home creates something of a getaway feeling.
“When you’re in there it feels like you are in a retreat, someplace where you expect to bring your family and friends for a weekend together,” Wayand said. “Everything is spacious and feels very generous but at the same time, very laid back.”
After falling in love with the rare architecture, she wanted people to learn about it “so that our little area of Lewisburg gets to know (and brag?) about the diversity of cultural gems we have here in this town,” she said. “Lewisburg has a tremendous amount of history for as small as it is, and this home really put a spin on the discoveries for me.”
Ted Strosser, principal architect for SBA Architects, in Sunbury, easily listed a number of architecturally unique buildings in Lewisburg, starting with the Campus Theatre, built in 1940 with a striking art deco interior.
“South Third Street is probably the street not to miss,” Strosser continued, noting the attractive homes there as well as three historic churches: Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, built in 1890; First Baptist Church, 1870; and Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1902.
Strosser also mentioned the Queen Anne style home at 201 Market Street, built in 1828 and renovated in 1887, and Bucknell University’s Queen Anne/Romanesque-style Bucknell Hall, on the campus’s Loomis Street, built in 1886.
A member of Lewisburg’s Historical Architectural Review Board, Strosser said the group works at being cooperative with owners of historic buildings.
“We try to help people through the process and be a resource for the property owner,” he said. “We’re stewards of the history of Lewisburg.”