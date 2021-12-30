As 2021 closes, Valley hospitals are treating nearly as many COVID-19 patients as they have at any point during the 22-month old pandemic.
Health care workers are once again under the gun with nearly 180 patients hospitalized at Geisinger in Danville, the health system’s Community Hospital in Shamokin and the independent Evangelical Community Hospital combined.
In early August, the numbers were in the single digits in local hospitals. From Aug. 2-4, there were seven combined COVID patients in Valley hospitals, including none at Evangelical.
As cases surged in the fall, hospitals bore the brunt once again. In mid-December, more than 4,600 patients were hospitalized statewide — after dipping to 243 in mid-July. Statewide, more than 5,000 patients were hospitalized for COVID as of Dec. 30. The last time the state Department of Health said more than 5,000 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide was Jan. 12.
The majority of patients — at least 75 percent according to data from local hospital officials — are not fully vaccinated.
In mid-December, Geisinger CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu said COVID was overwhelming the system. One Geisinger doctor said hospitals were so full, they were practicing “waiting room medicine” to treat patients. Patient volume measures at 110% capacity across Geisinger’s nine hospitals, Ryu said. At Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, capacity is 110% with 23% admitted for COVID-19. Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital is at 115% capacity, with 42% of patients COVID-positive.
Earlier in the year, Geisinger put a Nov. 1 deadline in place for COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees, with some receiving medical or religious exemptions. A Nov. 1 deadline passed with 24,000 employees who complied and 150 fired at that time for not adhering to the mandate, according to Geisinger. A few dozen former employees filed suit against the hospital for the mandate. The suit was tossed by a federal judge.
Evangelical did not mandate vaccines originally, instead requiring unvaccinated employees to undergo daily testing beginning Oct. 4. Those who refused the tests also risked termination. Later Evangelical announced it will comply with the federal mandate through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to require all eligible employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4.
In response, Valley hospitals put vaccine mandates in for workers, which led to public backlash and the termination of some employees. At one point, a peaceful group of protestors picketed in front of Geisinger’s main campus.
“When COVID-19 vaccinations arrived, we as health care workers were filled with hope,” Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker said. “A year later, the vaccination rates in our communities remain lower than anticipated and our staff continue to endure a trying time of caring for people who are arriving to the hospital sicker than before.”