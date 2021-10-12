Doctors don’t want money to stop patients from seeking mammograms, which have been proven to save lives by detecting cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages.
“There is usually a program for free or reduced mammograms throughout the month of October,” said Dr. Mohammad Tahir, breast surgeon at UPMC Susquehanna Health, Breast Center, in Williamsport.
UPMC offers $55 mammograms for those with no or limited insurance coverage. The Breast Health Center, in Williamsport, will be available for those appointments on October 16 and 30, 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 570-326-8200. Appointments can be scheduled for October 23, 8 a.m. to noon, at UPMC Muncy by calling 570-321-2545, and on October 28, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., at UPMC Wellsboro by calling 570-723-0160.
Dr. Rosemary Leeming, breast surgeon and Geisinger Medical Center’s chief medical officer, said the CDC’s National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program allows women to get screening and treatment for both breast and GYN cancers. Geisinger Medical Center can help patients sign up for that.
“To say it’s been a lifesaver is not an overestimation,” she said. “It really has allowed women who do not have insurance to get their screening studies and then get treatment.”
Leeming also noted the Susan G. Komen organization has programs that cover other costs associated with cancer care, like helping with groceries or rent.
The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health has a robust grant program for patients who are not only uninsured but also underinsured, said Andrea Bertram, operations director of Women’s Health and Cancer Services at Evangelical Community Hospital.
“Our definition of that is that, if you’re not going to have a mammogram because of financial reasons, then we consider you underinsured and we will help apply grant funds for that,” she said.
The Thyra M. Humphreys Center raises funds through its annual Cookin’ Men event, as well as from donations from various community organizations.
“Some women can have a screening mammogram, a diagnostic mammogram and even our whole breast ultrasound, which helps us see through dense tissue, often done in conjunction with a mammogram,” Bertram said. “That can all be done for free, if needed. So we don’t want insurance to be a barrier for women coming in.”
Because healthcare providers see so many cases of what Bertram called the “end positivity,” where early detection leads to positive outcomes for breast cancer care, they gladly offer whatever resources they can to help women avail themselves of annual mammograms no matter what their financial situation may be.
“Even if you do not have health insurance,” Leeming said, “if you are concerned about your breast health and you know you should be getting screening, you know you’re at the right age, or you find something that needs to be evaluated, please don’t let that lack of insurance deter you from coming in because we’ll find some way to get you covered.”
