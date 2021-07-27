DANVILLE — Something in your genes may be a flashing warning light in regards to your health.
Genetic counseling is the process of helping patients understand the risks of genetic disorders in their family and what they can do to lower the risk.
Cassidi Kalejta, Geisinger genetic counselor, explained there are two parts to genetic counseling — the pretest and the post test. The pretest is the first encounter which collects personal and family medical history.
There is then likely a blood test or saliva test. Kalejta said she recommends the most appropriate person in the family to be tested.
There are three types of results. A positive test means there is a risk to the family members. A negative test result, however, does not necessarily mean there is no connection to a disease in the family. The test just has not discovered data proving a clear risk.
The third result is a variant of insignificance. This means there has been something found but it is unclear if it is positive or negative, Kalejta said.
When the results are revealed to the patient, options are discussed. If the test is positive the counselor discusses options such as actively screening the patient, surgery or preventative medication.
Referrals
A common reason for genetic counseling due to the BRCA gene or breast cancer gene which helps women determine their likelihood of breast cancer based on familial links. The BRCA variants also can pose risk of ovarian cancer as well as prostate cancer in men. Men and women may also be at risk for pancreatic cancer.
Geisinger has counselors in Maternal Fetal Medicine, pediatrics, oncology, cardiovascular, neurology and at the Autism and Developmental Medidine Institute or ADMI. Patients are typically referred for genetic counseling by a primary care physician, ob/gyn or another specialist.
“Some patients self-identify,” Kalejta said, and seek counseling because they have a family member in another location who has tested positive for a cancer or another disease.
Geisinger has a genetic research study known as My Code. Patients can consent to the program and agree to provide a tube of blood. This system is confidential. Genetic counselors then disclose the results.
If a risk is discovered, the patient is referred to a specialist. All information regardless of results goes into a data base for research. This study is free to Geisinger patients.
Cancer patients
UPMC Williamsport’s genetic counseling program works primarily with cancer patients.
“Our goal is to have a comprehensive cancer center in north central Pennsylvania, said Dr. Abdalla Sholi, medical director, Medical Oncology, UPMC Hillman Cancer Centers in North Central Pennsylvania. “And in 2021 we have to have some type of genetic counseling. That’s the field that is an evolving field.
UPMC works closely with Dr. Mai Phuong a hematologist/oncologist in Pittsburgh.
“Because she is in Pittsburgh, we do a virtual appointment with her from here in Williampsort. The consult is virtual but we do the testing here,” Sholi said.
Patients do not need a cancer diagnosis to receive counseling, Sholi said. If they have a family member with cancer or cancer history, they may be eligible for testing.
However, not just anyone can be tested and have the tests covered by medical insurance. Sholi said patients must be screened about their medical and family history in order to proceed.
Sholi pointed out that a cancer diagnosis does not mean there are genetic links causing the cancer to exist.
“Most cancer is not inherited,” he said, “There are multiple cancer syndromes such as breast, ovarian — a whole slew of cancer syndromes… a small number of them have genetic components.”
Sholi gave an example of when genetic testing may be considered. He said if a female develops breast cancer before age 50 or she has two close relatives who have received diagnosis, she would then be given the option for counseling.
Screening every patient
Evangelical Community Hospital launched a program earlier this year known as Ambry CARES (Comprehensive Assessment Risk and Evaluation), according to Dr. John Turner, Cancer Services, Evangelical Community Health. The hospital partnered with an industry provider known as Ambry to screen every patient and to see whether or not they meet the National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines for genetic counseling. Turner said he has no personal association with Ambry.
Turner said prior to a scheduled appointment patients receive a chat bot link on their phone or computer. Patients answer a series of questions about their own health and family history. The program then determines whether the patient meets the criteria for genetic counseling.
Turner said this process is helpful prior to the in-person visit because as the office pulls up the schedule they can see who is a candidate for genetic counseling immediately.
Pre-test counseling at Evangelical discusses implications and potential results. The pre-test is conducted via a video link. The patient is asked if what he or she viewed was sufficient. If there are no further questions, then the actual testing begins. Turner said at Evangelical there is no blood test involved. It is only a sputum test. The patient must have nothing to eat or drink 30 minutes prior.
“The sputum test is entirely sufficient. There is no needle stick and it’s the same quality control.”
Depending on results, the patient is referred to a specialist.
“It’s an interesting thing,” Turner said. “When testing started, we were looking at the BRCA 1 or BRCA 2 gene. Now we test for 36. There are more than that out there, but these are the ones we know and have established criteria.”
During the pre-test it is explained to patients that the most common result is negative. The second most common is the variant of unknown significance. This result is kept in the data base in case new information is discovered about such genes at a later time.
Turner said there was an incident recently in which two different patients who previously had results of unknown significance were just told their variant was now considered harmless.
“Variants of unknown significance simply means there is not enough data,” Turner said.
If the test is positive it means there is a harmful mutation. Turner consults with patients who have a risk of breast cancer. Patients with a combination of mutations are often referred to Geisinger’s genetic counseling program.
“If I do a post test with them,” Turner said. “I advise them to get their family involved.”
Each positive breast cancer mutation holds different levels of risk. Options include watching closely by frequent screening. Another option is prophylactic medication, or preventative medication. Breast cancer patients are usually referred to Geisinger for that treatment, Turner said.
“Very few have a significant consideration for a mastectomy (breast removal),” Turner said.
Knowledge is power in these circumstances, experts said, and getting proper genetic counseling is the beginning of that knowledge.
Kalejta said her approach to counseling is very direct and to the point.
“I like to counsel with the punch line up front,” she said, and let patients know the percentages of their risks and what can be done for prevention.
Sholi said getting the word out about the opportunity for genetic testing saves lives, not just the patient’s life, but possibly other family members.
“If you have an increased awareness,” he said. “They will come (for counseling). People who are interested will come.”