The Valley is in line for another winter blast over the weekend, but the region is once again likely to be bypassed by another major snowstorm.
Snowfall totals in the Valley could rival Wednesday's storm — about 1-3 inches — but parts of western Pennsylvania and areas across New York and New England could see a foot or more.
Winter storm advisories are already in place for parts of 11 states, including Pennsylvania. The advisory does not include Valley counties, but most west and north of the region.
AccuWeather reports more than 150 million people will face some type of impact from the storm east of the Mississippi River beginning today, but the Northeast, which received accumulating snow on Wednesday on the heels of record-challenging warmth on Monday, is likely to take the brunt of the storm.
A zone of 6-12 inches of snow is likely to begin in the West Virginia mountains and extend up through the Alleghenies in Pennsylvania and central New York. A band of 12-18 inches of snow was predicted across northern New York state and northern New England, according to AccuWeather's forecast.
A winter storm watch is in place for parts of Pennsylvania — including Lycoming, Clinton and Centre counties from late this evening through Saturday night. In that window, 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible.
AccuWeather's local forecast is calling for 1 to 3 inches in the Valley with the heaviest snow is likely to fall Saturday morning. However, lingering lighter snow, combined with gusty winds, could result in poor visibility from blowing snow into Saturday night.