It is sort of fitting that the theme for this year’s American Library Association’s National Library Week is “There is More to the Story.” Libraries in this region are far different than what many of us grew up with. They have become community hubs of activity.
Just look at The Daily Item’s What’s Going on Here page each day. The daily calendar page lists events across the region and it is almost always filled — regardless of the day of the week — with programs at libraries stretching from the West End Library in Laurelton to the Shamokin/Coal Township Public Library and the dozen or so facilities in between.
At the Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury, director Melissa Rowse said the facility runs at least two to three programs a day, from traditional story time to armchair aerobics classes for seniors.
The Public Library for Union County holds a preschool storytime from 10-11 a.m. and an evening storytime from 6-7 p.m. on the same day to accommodate busy schedules.
There are LEGO clubs, access to computers and wifi, movies and, of course, books.
In touting this year’s weeklong celebration of the libraries we love, the ALA wrote of the modern “Libraries of Things.” These outlets “lend items like museum passes, games, musical instruments, and tools. Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes, and lectures. Library infrastructure advances communities, providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for businesses, job seekers, and entrepreneurs.”
The Valley is blessed to have these community hubs and access to them. Consider there are public libraries in Beavertown, Danville, Elysburg, Laurelton, Lewisburg, Northumberland, McClure, McEwensville, Middleburg Mifflinburg, Milton, Mount Carmel, Selinsgrove Shamokin, Sunbury. Then consider the variety of options available at these convenient locations and you can understand why many consider libraries hidden gems.
“It’s been an epic visit today,” Tegan Kessler said when she brought her children to an event this week at Degenstein Libray. “Storytime, trees, services dogs, Dr. Seuss. What more could you ask for?”
