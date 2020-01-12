SUNBURY — A memorial service for former Shikellamy School District Superintendent Brett Misavage will be held at the Shikellamy High School on Jan. 25.
Misavage's wife, Jennifer Misavage announced Sunday the district would hold the service at the high school at 3 p.m. for those who wanted to pay their respects to the former district leader.
Brett Misavage, who also served as Chief Shikellamy principal for 15 years, passed away in South Carolina on Jan. 7, leaving the community and his former staff shocked and saddened.
"I am humbled to know that Brett impacted the lives of so many in the district as well as the community," Jennifer Misavage said Sunday. "Many employees of the district have reached out to support our family at this extremely difficult time. It truly means a lot to us."
Jennifer Misavage said the Shikellamy School District has been supportive.
"They have helped us make the arrangements for the service at the high school," she said. "We are very grateful to the district for allowing us to hold the services there."
The Misavage family will be in attendance on Jan. 25, she said.
After the news began to spread about Brett Misavage's death, teachers, administrators and school directors began to speak out.
“He taught us to be a family,” Chief Shikellamy second grade teacher Erin Andretta said. “He was the man.”
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he did not hesitate in helping the Misavage family set up the arrangements for the services.
"Mr. Misavage's untimely death has impacted so many people in our area," Bendle said. "The school district was happy to help the Misavage family."
Misavage, who recently moved to South Carolina, served as Shikellamy’s superintendent after he was appointed by the board in 2016. Misavage announced he had health issues and took a sabbatical in June 2018 in hopes his health would improve and he would be able to return to work.
Misavage was with the district for nearly 30 years.