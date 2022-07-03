The Daily Item
DANVILLE — For the past decade Danville High School grad, Joseph Game — a.k.a Chogrin — has explored many facets of pop-culture as an illustrator and storyteller.
In his latest venture, he is partnering with Netflix to create a new fusion design linked to the streaming service’s hit “Stranger Things.”
Game’s test creation evolved from art that merged one of the show’s lead characters, Eleven, with Demogorgon, the show’s unnamed monster.
From that, Game created the vinyl stature foot-tall statute from his artwork.
“For pop-culture-obsessed artist, Chogrin, curiosity is his playground, and he sure loves a good remix,” the Netflix shop notes in its product description.
“His latest mashup is lovingly dubbed Elegorgon, an appropriate namesake because it asks the theoretical question, ‘What would a half Eggo-eatin’ tween, half teethy demogorgon look like?’
“The result is an absolute delight, cleverly combining good and ghoul in a vibrantly colored vinyl masterpiece.
“In addition to the limited edition toy, Game’s artwork is featured across Netflix’s online store, including t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats.”
Game said most of his artwork is inspired by a combination of Japanese pop culture and classic “American rubber hose cartoons,” old-style original cartoons from the early 20th century.”
”For this one, I titled it ‘I am the monster,’ which came right from Stranger Things,” Game said.
“I essentially fused Elevn and Demogorgon. They are so linked through the first season, and throughout the series, so I thought it would be cool to make a little fusion of the two characters.” he said,
The 2003 Danville grad, who professionally goes by the name Chogrin, has had his artwork featured in more than 50 art galleries and publications around the world, he said.
From art galleries to children’s books, his most recent endeavors have been limited edition vinyl toys.
“I get to draw for a living,” he said.