In the late fall of 2015, Selinsgrove field hockey fans got plenty of looks at players who could impact this year’s NCAA tournament.
That starts with the Seals’ Megan Keeney, now a senior at Bucknell and one of the reasons the Bison are in the NCAA tournament for the first time.
In the District 4 Class 2A quarterfinals that year, the Seals — and their handful of Division I players — defeated Lewisburg. The only Green Dragon goal in that game was scored by Cassie Sumfest, now a redshirt sophomore at North Carolina, the two-time defending NCAA champion and top seed in this year’s tournament.
In the district championship game, Selinsgrove defeated Bloomsburg 1-0 on Graham Field at Holmes Stadium on Bucknell’s campus. The Panthers also had multiple Division I players on that squad, including Keeney’s now-classmate with the Bison, Leah Fogelsanger.
“In high school, when Leah and I were in the district, it was really competitive,” Keeney said. “We got to play a few of our district games on this field, which was nice to come back here and compete at the college level.”
The Seals lost their first-round state tournament game 2-0 to Greenwood, a team with a star freshman named Paityn Wirth. Wirth is now a sophomore teammate of Sumfest with the Tar Heels.
“Playing against players like that really helped develop me,” Keeney said. “I probably wouldn’t have had the same college experience if I had played somewhere where they weren’t as many competitive players.”
Sumfest said: “In high school, there was so much heart and effort. You had to try your hardest every game if you wanted to win.”
Selinsgrove and Greenwood each lost a game that season to a Crestwood team with freshman Mackenzie Kile, now a teammate of Keeney and Fogelsanger at Bucknell.
The Bison have 13 players from Pennsylvania on the roster, while the No. 1 Tar Heels have 12 players from Pennsylvania.
“Pennsylvania is definitely the hotbed,” Bucknell coach Jeremy Cook said. “When people say that they’re referring to the corridor of Wilkes-Berre/Scranton down to Philly, and Lancaster out to Harrisburg. We’re sort of on the fringe of that.”
Outside of high school, part of the reason that Pennsylvania is the hotbed is because of club teams. Sumfest and Wirth were both members of WC Eagles out of Pottstown, as were at least three other of their teammates and players on the Michigan and Iowa rosters. Michigan is the No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, and the Hawkeyes are seeded fourth. Former Lewisburg standout Roz Ellis is an assistant coach for Iowa.
“There’s so many different club teams that are so strong,” Sumfest said. “There are so many strong players because the competition is so strong. It definitely helped prepare me in terms of the level of competition.”
Kile played club for Electric Surge of Kingston, as did Bucknell teammate Kari Melberger, VCU’s Skyler Padgett and Iowa’s Alex Wesneski. The Bison play the Rams in the first round today. They all played for teams out of District 2 that Valley teams have competed against either in the regular season or the state tournament.
“In the Wyoming Valley Conference, there are several different girls who went Division I,” Melberger said. “Just playing against those girls — my club team was full of girls who play in college — and with these amazing players really prepared me for college.”
In total, there are 67 players from Pennsylvania on the rosters of the 12 NCAA tournament teams. VCU has the fewest with two.