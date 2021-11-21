Thanksgiving is a time of gratefulness, community and uplifting the spirit, all of which are part of almost every faith.
To Pastor Greg Molter of St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Danville and St. Peter’s Methodist Church in Riverside, Thanksgiving is also about gifts.
“Thanksgiving to me is a gift, both for us and those with whom we share it,” Molter said. “Each of us will get great joy in bringing everyone to the house and table of happiness we have prepared for them to share. We benefit in body and soul by sharing with those we love.”
Molter also said, “we are rewarded in our spirit by the uplifting smiles, the happy laughter, and the compliments of a meal so wonderfully prepared.”
But our own feelings are not nearly as important as the feelings of those around us.
Molter said the second gift is to our guests.
“They receive the welcome of someone willing to go out of their way to make this special day happen,” Molter said. “They will feel the uplifting spirit of kindness and good will. They will get to spend the day relaxing and enjoying each other’s company — some with folks they may not have seen for months or even years. And, they will also know that this day is about love and being thankful.”
400 years of giving thanksDespite the desserts we will likely enjoy on Thanksgiving, there were no sweet treats at the 1621 celebration. There wasn’t any football either, but, according to Edward Winslow, “amongst other Recreations, we exercised our Arms.” The surviving souls of that first winter were joined at that celebration by 90 Native Americans to celebrate the bounty of the recent harvest.
Every school child learns that in September of 1620, a group of 102 people left Plymouth, England in a small ship, the Mayflower. After a miserable trip of 66 days, the boat landed at the tip of Cape Cod although their intended destination was the mouth of the Hudson River.
Most of the pilgrims — some seeking religious freedom while others sought opportunity — lived on the ship during that first winter. They suffered from scurvy, disease, hunger and cold. By March of 1621 when the survivors moved ashore, only half of the passengers and crew had survived.
Have you ever wondered how the Native Americans who came to the settlement were able to converse with the pilgrims? The first visitor to the settlement is not named, but a few days later, he returned with Squanto, a member of the Pawtuxet tribe. Squanto “had been kidnapped by an English sea captain and sold into slavery before escaping to London and returning to his homeland on an exploratory expedition,” according to History.com.
Squanto and his comrades taught the pilgrims how to plant corn, extract sap from maple trees, and catch fish from the rivers. Perhaps more importantly, Squanto would have been instrumental in helping to forge an alliance with a local tribe, the Wampanoag, and this early alliance lasted for more than 50 years.
It was after the first corn harvest that the first governor of the settlement, William Bradford, organized a celebration. And, in the spirit of thanksgiving and appreciation, representatives of the Wampanoag tribe, including Massasoit, their chief, were invited to share their bounty.
There were no menu cards printed for this celebration, but Edward Winslow wrote:
“Our harvest being gotten in, our governor sent four men on fowling, that so we might after a special manner rejoice together, after we had gathered the fruits of our labors; … they four in one day killed as much fowl, as with a little help beside.” To aid in feeding everyone or perhaps as a gift, “Massasoit’s men brought five deer to the celebration. and although it be not always so plentiful, as it was at this time with us, yet by the goodness of God, we are so far from want, that we often wish you partakers of our plenty.”
Recent questions and discussions about the accuracy of the events of the 1621 Thanksgiving seem to rest with whether or not it was the first Thanksgiving celebration. There is considerable evidence that it was not.
Religious celebrations of fasting and giving thanks have been recorded for more than a thousand years.
Founding a new nation
During the American Revolution, the Continental Congress declared several days of thanksgiving and, as the first president, George Washington issued the first Thanksgiving proclamation by the national government of the United States.
In the early nineteenth century, colonies and, then, states celebrated days of thanksgiving many times before Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national day of Thanksgiving in 1863 – in the midst of the Civil War.
Ted Yeager, retired history teacher from Elysburg, reminds us that in his proclamation, Lincoln asked Americans to “commend to his tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife” and to “heal the wounds of the nation.”
Lincoln declared the final Thursday in November as the day for celebration. But, in 1939, President Roosevelt moved the holiday ahead a week to the second to last Thursday to encourage holiday sales during the Great Depression.
It wasn’t a popular decision and in 1941 the president signed a bill making Thanksgiving the fourth Thursday in November and so it remains today.
While 90% of Americans, according to the National Turkey Federation, will eat turkey on Thanksgiving Day, some folks will not. In giving thanks, we are not ignoring the difficulties in our world today — they are too many to list, but don’t forget the state of our nation when Lincoln declared the first day of thanksgiving. It is possible to give thanks in the midst of disagreement and unrest.
If your table will be bountiful and you haven’t donated to any of the food banks in our valley or donated time or talent to preparing a community dinner, it’s not too late.
For one day, it is important to celebrate all that you have to be thankful for in 2021 — you can start with our 400th Anniversary of the Pilgrim’s Thanksgiving.