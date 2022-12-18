Many churchgoers have not returned to in-person worship despite the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, but Valley church leaders say they are still reaching people.
Like most faith providers across the nation, St. Paul’s United Church in Christ in Selinsgrove was able to live-stream services at the onset of the COVID pandemic, a service they continue to provide via Facebook, YouTube and phone while also offering in-person worship services at the 400 N. Market church.
“There was such joy in reopening,” said Paula Peeler, a St. Paul’s member and council president.
Some parishioners have decided to continue attending virtual services which has helped build “an interesting community,” she said. “In-person attendance is not the same but I don’t think it’s been a dramatic fall-off.”
“We are becoming a more hybrid church,” Pastor Dietmar Plajer said.
To protect attendees who want to be in the church but have health concerns, Peeler said there is an area where singing isn’t permitted and while communion is passed by plate, individual cups are also offered.
“We’re trying to strike a balance and are inching our way back,” she said.
According to the evangelical Christian polling firm, The Barna Group, church attendance by older Americans fell during the pandemic from 31 percent in 2020 to 25 percent in 2022.
Since 2019, church attendance by Millennials and Gen Xers — people between the ages of 23 and 57 — has been on the rise, Barna research found.
Attendance at h2church at 249 N. 11th St., Sunbury, has remained steady in the past few years.
“The number of people coming is great and we are doing well,” Pastor Mark Gittens said. “COVID-19 actually helped us improve our social media streaming because we are getting people online. It’s a wonderful opportunity to talk to that audience.”
At times, he said, the livestream church services are being viewed by between 300 to 400 people.
“We are getting our message across to this audience,” Gittens said, adding that he was doubtful at the start of the pandemic when in-person worship wasn’t allowed.
“It was scary because we were not sure,” he said. “It caused us to become more innovative, and that became a great thing for us.”
Rabbi Nina Mandel experienced a similar situation at Congregation Beth El at 249 Arch St. in Sunbury.
“During the pandemic, we worked out a good system for holding services in person and live-streaming them,” she said. “This has allowed even more people to remain active by joining services from home. We had to upgrade some of our equipment and internet capabilities, and then — like everyone else — figure out how to make it all work together. But I know that there are people who hadn’t been coming to services in the past because of mobility or other issues that now are able to be on with us.”
To ensure the health and safety of members who prefer to attend services at the synagogue, Mandel said the HVAC filter system was upgraded to improve air circulation in the building.
“I don’t think enough is said about how much money managing the pandemic, and living with the new realities, has cost private and public institutions,” she siad. “There are state and federal grants to help houses of worship upgrade security systems--which is critical, of course — but nothing similar for building upgrades to support social distancing, or circulation, or sanitizing efforts.
Coming backThe Sunbury Bible Church at 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland, has gone through a major transition since closing its school in 2020, said senior Pastor Preston Atkinson.
The Academy closure and COVID pandemic caused a membership decline which is only now starting to reverse.
“There has been steady growth in the last six months,” said Atkinson.
While he doesn’t know how much of a membership decline the church experienced in the past two years, nationwide the trend has been at least 30 percent.
“Meaning a minimum of 30 percent will not return to normal church attendance and participation,” Atkinson said. “Certainly, Sunbury Bible Church has experienced some of this. We are averaging in attendance between 150-170 at present.”
Atkinson said the church is seeing an increase in in-person service attendance but there are still parishioners who join services remotely.
“I don’t have hard numbers on those who tune in remotely,” he said. “I have heard that many people take advantage of this service and appreciate the online opportunity. I do not see this going away. It has become the modern-day equivalent of church on television which was previously only offered by the ‘big box’ national brand churches of the ‘80s and ‘90s.”
Younger membersSunbury Bible Church continues to offer seasonal events, such as Christmas tree lighting and Trunk or Treat, to attract younger members.
Attracting younger members is a challenge, said Atkinson, and the church is working with community groups to attract “would-be seekers who wish to plug-in and mature in their faith.”
At St. Paul’s in Selinsgrove, Plajer said programs are offered to appeal to families and youth, including Messy Church which provides opportunities for children and adults to explore a Bible story through crafts, games, music and other activities.
“Last Sunday afternoon we had 65 persons participate,” in the program that includes a meal, he said.
The church also has a once-a-month Kids Night Out which provides parents a chance to drop children off for two hours of education, games, crafts and a meal while the adults are able to spend time alone together.
St. Paul’s is working to clarify its mission statement to better communicate to the public with the goal of increasing membership, Plajer said.
“We are moving more and more beyond the church walls and are becoming more community oriented. Most often I meet with people over coffee at The Kind Cafe in town, rather than in my office at the church,” he said.
Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ was located in West Milton when the pandemic began. Today, the congregation calls 1124 Mahoning St. in Milton, home.
The last in-person worship service was held on March 15, 2020. For one year after that date, Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo, church readers, a few singers and one or two others broadcast services from the church on YouTube and Facebook, reaching an average of 3,000 people each week.
Attendance and tithing remained strong during the year when there were no in-person services, he said.
On March 1, 2021, the congregation moved to a new location and began in-person — with safe distancing — services.
Slowly, as they began to feel more comfortable with the guidelines and the steps taken at the church, Hogan-Palazzo said, in-person attendance began to increase.
Church attendance, he said, is ahead of where it was prior to the pandemic.
“Growth has carried us to the point where when our lease expires, will be looking to build a new sanctuary and community spaces.”
Staff reporters Rick Dandes, Francis Scarcella and Justin Strawser and features editor Jean Knouse contributed to this article.