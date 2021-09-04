Food service location inspections from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, 2021.

MONTOUR

DERRY BEVERAGE

Date of report: 08/10

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GREEN & YELLOW TRAILER TFS3

Date of report: 08/10

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HUNT OF A LIFETIME TFS 3

Date of report: 08/10

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MONTOUR COUNTY 4-H TEENS

Date of report: 08/10

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MONTOUR DELONG FAIR STAND

Date of report: 08/10

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHUMAN’S ROASTED SWEET CORN TFS 3

Date of report: 08/10

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

STUCCIO’S PIZZA TFS 3

Date of report: 08/10

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WASHINGTONVILLE FIRE CO TFS 3

Date of report: 08/10

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WM KNECHT MEM CT #144 O OF A TFS 3

Date of report: 08/10

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND

40 & 8 CLUB

Date of report: 08/20

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

A PLUS 40413H

Date of report: 08/20

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Soda machine ice chute, a food contact surface, was observed to have green, mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of atmospheric vacuum breaker)

DIVERS’ CONCESSIONS MT #2 MFF-3

Date of report: 08/20

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GREYSTONE DINER & BAR

Date of report: 08/20

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBLICIOUS

Date of report: 08/20

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

W & S DISTRIBUTORS

Date of report: 08/20

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

YOGI AT SHANGRI — LA

Date of report: 08/20

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.)

DAWN OF POP SNYDER’S

Date of report: 08/19

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DUNKIN’ DONUTS #349205

Date of report: 08/19

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Sink in women’s restroom was not automatically shutting off, suggested getting it serviced.)

TURKEY HILL MINIT MART # 209

Date of report: 08/19

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOLLYWOOD PIZZA AND BAKERY

Date of report: 08/17

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA

Date of report: 08/17

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHEROKEE TAP ROOM

Date of report: 08/16

Town: Riverside

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as beard cover.) 2(Duct tape on door lid observed inside ice machine.) 3(Observed both sides (grill and refrigerator) of, beneath, and between fryer unit, in the kitchen area, with heavily encrusted grease.)

DORKO’S CAFE

Date of report: 08/16

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

A WHISK AWAY

Date of report: 08/13

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BAHAMA SNO SHACK

Date of report: 08/13

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A Food Employee was observed washing their hands at the dish sink rather than the designated handwash sink.) 2(Ultra-pasteurized whipped cream held at 51°F, in the apartment-style refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 3(The handwash sink in the sink area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device — used cloth towel.)

DOOGIE’S PIZZERIA

Date of report: 08/13

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.) 2(Walk-in shelving observed with food waste and grease accumulations.) 3(Heavy food waste and debris accumulations observed beneath equipment on ground floor and basement.)

JAMES’ PIZZA

Date of report: 08/13

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.) 2(Pizza toppings held at 59°F, in the commercial refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

LINGLE’S BI-LO FOODS #735

Date of report: 08/13

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MR PIZZA

Date of report: 08/13

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BURGER KING

Date of report: 08/12

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HICKORY CORNERS AND COMMUNITY FIRE CO. TFS 3

Date of report: 08/12

Town: Dalmatia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIZZA TOWN

Date of report: 08/12

Town: Miltons

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching deli meat, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 2(Food employee observed in food preparation area, wearing bracelet on arm.) 3(Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in food preparation area which were not in the original protective package or inverted against dust and other contaminants.) 4(Dough was held at 52°F, in the pizza preparation area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 5(Broken door hinges observed on pizza preparation unit. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the walk-in cooling unit.) 6(Knives observed being stored between two-door upright freezer and food preparation unit.)

TROUTMAN’S FOOD SERVICE #1 TFS 3

Date of report: 08/12

Town: Hickory Corners

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MILLER CONCESSIONS MFF3

Date of report: 08/10

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

STRIKE ZONE LANES

Date of report: 08/05

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands.)

DOMINO’S PIZZA

Date of report: 08/03

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required.)

LISA’S MILLTOWN DELI

Date of report: 08/03

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed side of shelving and circulation vents (in hood), in main kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust on non-food contact surfaces.)

YE OLDE MEETING PLACE

Date of report: 08/03

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

B & C CAFE

Date of report: 08/02

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BAMSE COFFEE & ROASTER

Date of report: 08/02

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #8375

Date of report: 08/02

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER’S BY THE CREEK

Date of report: 08/02

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TIMBER CREEK FAMILY RESTAURANT

Date of report: 08/02

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed two 50 pound bags of potatoes stored directly on the floor in side seating area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2(Food is served undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory is not provided to the consumer on “red” menu.) 3(Chili was held at 46°F, in the kitchen household area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Internal temperature satisfactory.)

SNYDER

BJ’S STEAK & RIB HOUSE

Date of report: 08/20

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BIRDIE’S NEST

Date of report: 08/19

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHINA WOK

Date of report: 08/19

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Plastic carry-out and cut-down gallon-style liquid containers used as scoops throughout food area — stored area rice and flour and food service for ccoked rice warmers.)

MOOSE LODGE #1229

Date of report: 08/19

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTH MAIN

Date of report: 08/19

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)

RESCUE HOSE COMPANY

Date of report: 08/19

Town: Beaverton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MILLER’S CONCESSIONS-MFF3

Date of report: 08/10

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EAGLE’S WIND COFFEE HOUSE

Date of report: 08/09

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Milk was held at 44°F, in the under-counter apartment-style refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

HOUTZ’S SWEET TREATS MFF3

Date of report: Beaverton

Town: 08/09

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Break in water hose observed. Owner corrected on-the-spot.)

CRUISERS CAFE

Date of report: 08/06

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the kitchen area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.)

DREAMERS ICE CREAM AND SUBS

Date of report: 08/06

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RELIANCE HOSE CO NO 1

Date of report: 08/06

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WALKING TACO STAND

Date of report: 08/06

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CRABBY JOHN’S SEAFOOD MFF 4

Date of report: 08/05

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMERICAN LEGION POST 942

Date of report: 08/04

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BENNER’S — COTTON CANDY AND ICE CREAM- TFS 3

Date of report: 08/04

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

COUNTY LINE RESTAURANT

Date of report: 08/04

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #15935

Date of report: 08/04

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #21649

Date of report: 08/04

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDDLEBURG BSA TROOP #415 TFS3

Date of report: 08/04

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RELIANCE HOSE CO NO. 1 — CARNIVAL GROUNDS

Date of report: 08/04

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION

FOREST HOUSE HOTEL

Date of report: 08/24

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #17844

Date of report: 08/17

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HENRY LAPP BAKERY & PRODUCE

Date of report: 08/17

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

S&S FARMS COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 08/17

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOMINO’S PIZZA

Date of report: 08/16

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed past the AVB.)

HIDDEN VALLEY RV PARK

Date of report: 08/16

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNSATIONAL FAMILY CAMPGROUND

Date of report: 08/16

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WESLEY FOREST

Date of report: 08/16

Town: Weikert

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

YODER-ZIMMERMAN POST #1964

Date of report: 08/16

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CAMP KAROONDINHA

Date of report: 08/12

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RUSTY RAIL BREWING CO

Date of report: 08/12

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FUNNEL CAKE TFF3

Date of report: 08/06

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE FOOD BARN

Date of report: 08/05

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HARTLEY TWP RECREATION CENTER

Date of report: 08/05

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SON-RISE CAFE TFS4

Date of report: 08/05

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION COUNTY WEST END FIRE CO

Date of report: 08/05

Town: Laurelton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

COUNTRY CUPBOARD AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 08/04

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINDA’S DELI

Date of report: 08/04

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Assorted food was held at 49 °F, in the right corner display area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

