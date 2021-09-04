Food service location inspections from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, 2021.
MONTOUR
DERRY BEVERAGE
Date of report: 08/10
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GREEN & YELLOW TRAILER TFS3
Date of report: 08/10
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HUNT OF A LIFETIME TFS 3
Date of report: 08/10
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MONTOUR COUNTY 4-H TEENS
Date of report: 08/10
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MONTOUR DELONG FAIR STAND
Date of report: 08/10
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHUMAN’S ROASTED SWEET CORN TFS 3
Date of report: 08/10
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
STUCCIO’S PIZZA TFS 3
Date of report: 08/10
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WASHINGTONVILLE FIRE CO TFS 3
Date of report: 08/10
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WM KNECHT MEM CT #144 O OF A TFS 3
Date of report: 08/10
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND
40 & 8 CLUB
Date of report: 08/20
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
A PLUS 40413H
Date of report: 08/20
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Soda machine ice chute, a food contact surface, was observed to have green, mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of atmospheric vacuum breaker)
DIVERS’ CONCESSIONS MT #2 MFF-3
Date of report: 08/20
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GREYSTONE DINER & BAR
Date of report: 08/20
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBLICIOUS
Date of report: 08/20
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
W & S DISTRIBUTORS
Date of report: 08/20
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
YOGI AT SHANGRI — LA
Date of report: 08/20
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.)
DAWN OF POP SNYDER’S
Date of report: 08/19
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DUNKIN’ DONUTS #349205
Date of report: 08/19
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Sink in women’s restroom was not automatically shutting off, suggested getting it serviced.)
TURKEY HILL MINIT MART # 209
Date of report: 08/19
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOLLYWOOD PIZZA AND BAKERY
Date of report: 08/17
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA
Date of report: 08/17
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHEROKEE TAP ROOM
Date of report: 08/16
Town: Riverside
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as beard cover.) 2(Duct tape on door lid observed inside ice machine.) 3(Observed both sides (grill and refrigerator) of, beneath, and between fryer unit, in the kitchen area, with heavily encrusted grease.)
DORKO’S CAFE
Date of report: 08/16
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
A WHISK AWAY
Date of report: 08/13
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BAHAMA SNO SHACK
Date of report: 08/13
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A Food Employee was observed washing their hands at the dish sink rather than the designated handwash sink.) 2(Ultra-pasteurized whipped cream held at 51°F, in the apartment-style refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 3(The handwash sink in the sink area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device — used cloth towel.)
DOOGIE’S PIZZERIA
Date of report: 08/13
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.) 2(Walk-in shelving observed with food waste and grease accumulations.) 3(Heavy food waste and debris accumulations observed beneath equipment on ground floor and basement.)
JAMES’ PIZZA
Date of report: 08/13
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.) 2(Pizza toppings held at 59°F, in the commercial refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
LINGLE’S BI-LO FOODS #735
Date of report: 08/13
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MR PIZZA
Date of report: 08/13
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BURGER KING
Date of report: 08/12
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HICKORY CORNERS AND COMMUNITY FIRE CO. TFS 3
Date of report: 08/12
Town: Dalmatia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIZZA TOWN
Date of report: 08/12
Town: Miltons
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching deli meat, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 2(Food employee observed in food preparation area, wearing bracelet on arm.) 3(Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in food preparation area which were not in the original protective package or inverted against dust and other contaminants.) 4(Dough was held at 52°F, in the pizza preparation area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 5(Broken door hinges observed on pizza preparation unit. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the walk-in cooling unit.) 6(Knives observed being stored between two-door upright freezer and food preparation unit.)
TROUTMAN’S FOOD SERVICE #1 TFS 3
Date of report: 08/12
Town: Hickory Corners
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MILLER CONCESSIONS MFF3
Date of report: 08/10
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
STRIKE ZONE LANES
Date of report: 08/05
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands.)
DOMINO’S PIZZA
Date of report: 08/03
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required.)
LISA’S MILLTOWN DELI
Date of report: 08/03
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed side of shelving and circulation vents (in hood), in main kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust on non-food contact surfaces.)
YE OLDE MEETING PLACE
Date of report: 08/03
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
B & C CAFE
Date of report: 08/02
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BAMSE COFFEE & ROASTER
Date of report: 08/02
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #8375
Date of report: 08/02
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER’S BY THE CREEK
Date of report: 08/02
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TIMBER CREEK FAMILY RESTAURANT
Date of report: 08/02
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed two 50 pound bags of potatoes stored directly on the floor in side seating area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2(Food is served undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory is not provided to the consumer on “red” menu.) 3(Chili was held at 46°F, in the kitchen household area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Internal temperature satisfactory.)
SNYDER
BJ’S STEAK & RIB HOUSE
Date of report: 08/20
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BIRDIE’S NEST
Date of report: 08/19
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHINA WOK
Date of report: 08/19
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Plastic carry-out and cut-down gallon-style liquid containers used as scoops throughout food area — stored area rice and flour and food service for ccoked rice warmers.)
MOOSE LODGE #1229
Date of report: 08/19
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTH MAIN
Date of report: 08/19
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)
RESCUE HOSE COMPANY
Date of report: 08/19
Town: Beaverton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MILLER’S CONCESSIONS-MFF3
Date of report: 08/10
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EAGLE’S WIND COFFEE HOUSE
Date of report: 08/09
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Milk was held at 44°F, in the under-counter apartment-style refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
HOUTZ’S SWEET TREATS MFF3
Date of report: Beaverton
Town: 08/09
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Break in water hose observed. Owner corrected on-the-spot.)
CRUISERS CAFE
Date of report: 08/06
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the kitchen area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.)
DREAMERS ICE CREAM AND SUBS
Date of report: 08/06
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RELIANCE HOSE CO NO 1
Date of report: 08/06
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WALKING TACO STAND
Date of report: 08/06
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CRABBY JOHN’S SEAFOOD MFF 4
Date of report: 08/05
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMERICAN LEGION POST 942
Date of report: 08/04
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BENNER’S — COTTON CANDY AND ICE CREAM- TFS 3
Date of report: 08/04
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
COUNTY LINE RESTAURANT
Date of report: 08/04
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #15935
Date of report: 08/04
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #21649
Date of report: 08/04
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDDLEBURG BSA TROOP #415 TFS3
Date of report: 08/04
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RELIANCE HOSE CO NO. 1 — CARNIVAL GROUNDS
Date of report: 08/04
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION
FOREST HOUSE HOTEL
Date of report: 08/24
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #17844
Date of report: 08/17
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HENRY LAPP BAKERY & PRODUCE
Date of report: 08/17
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
S&S FARMS COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 08/17
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOMINO’S PIZZA
Date of report: 08/16
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed past the AVB.)
HIDDEN VALLEY RV PARK
Date of report: 08/16
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNSATIONAL FAMILY CAMPGROUND
Date of report: 08/16
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WESLEY FOREST
Date of report: 08/16
Town: Weikert
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
YODER-ZIMMERMAN POST #1964
Date of report: 08/16
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CAMP KAROONDINHA
Date of report: 08/12
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RUSTY RAIL BREWING CO
Date of report: 08/12
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FUNNEL CAKE TFF3
Date of report: 08/06
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE FOOD BARN
Date of report: 08/05
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HARTLEY TWP RECREATION CENTER
Date of report: 08/05
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SON-RISE CAFE TFS4
Date of report: 08/05
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION COUNTY WEST END FIRE CO
Date of report: 08/05
Town: Laurelton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
COUNTRY CUPBOARD AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 08/04
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINDA’S DELI
Date of report: 08/04
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Assorted food was held at 49 °F, in the right corner display area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)