Bill targets state Fish and Boat chief

A freshly stocked trout in Little Shamokin Creek adjusts to its new environment in 2018.

Editor’s note: The following trout stocking dates run over the next two months ahead of the regular season opener. For more details and additional dates, visit https://fbweb.pa.gov/stocking

Montour County

March 23: Roaring Creek — Mouth of Lick Run and 3.7 kilometers upstream from mouth

March 25: Mahoning Creek — Route 54; Mauses Creek — upstream of Old Furnace Road

Northumberland County

March 12: Mahantango Creek — Confluence with Little Mahantango Creek

March 19: Little Shamokin Creek — Cherry Street Limited Use Wood Bridge and intersection of Comfort and Miller roads.

March 23: South Branch Roaring Creek — Jepko/Campground Road; Zerbe Run Pond

April 1: Schwaben Creek — Moyer Road

Snyder County

March 2: North Branch Mahantango Creek — Heister Valley Road Bridge; West Branch Mahantango Creek — Crater Hill Road.

March 21: Kern Run — Brick Plant Road bridge near Beavertown; North Branch Middle Creek — Walker Lake; South Branch Middle Creek — Steeky Road; Swift Run — Sandhill Road.

April 4: Middle Creek, Black Mountain Road bridge, Pine Swamp Road and Covered Bridge Road.

Union County

March 26: Spring Creek — State Route 2001 Bridge

March 31: Buffalo Creek — Aikey Road Bridge and Third Street Bridge near Mifflinburg

April 2: Laurel Run — Route 235 Bridge; Penns Creek — near end of Jolly Grove Lane and the Route 235 Bridge near Glen Iron

April 6: White Deer Creek — Centre County Line, Cooper Mill Road Bridge and Interstate 80 Bridge.

April 9: Halfway Lake; North Branch Buffalo Creek — Outflow near Mifflinburg; Rapid Run — Walbash Road Bridge; Spruce Run — Cooper Mill Road Bridge.

