Editor’s note: The following trout stocking dates run over the next two months ahead of the regular season opener. For more details and additional dates, visit https://fbweb.pa.gov/stocking
Montour County
March 23: Roaring Creek — Mouth of Lick Run and 3.7 kilometers upstream from mouth
March 25: Mahoning Creek — Route 54; Mauses Creek — upstream of Old Furnace Road
Northumberland County
March 12: Mahantango Creek — Confluence with Little Mahantango Creek
March 19: Little Shamokin Creek — Cherry Street Limited Use Wood Bridge and intersection of Comfort and Miller roads.
March 23: South Branch Roaring Creek — Jepko/Campground Road; Zerbe Run Pond
April 1: Schwaben Creek — Moyer Road
Snyder County
March 2: North Branch Mahantango Creek — Heister Valley Road Bridge; West Branch Mahantango Creek — Crater Hill Road.
March 21: Kern Run — Brick Plant Road bridge near Beavertown; North Branch Middle Creek — Walker Lake; South Branch Middle Creek — Steeky Road; Swift Run — Sandhill Road.
April 4: Middle Creek, Black Mountain Road bridge, Pine Swamp Road and Covered Bridge Road.
Union County
March 26: Spring Creek — State Route 2001 Bridge
March 31: Buffalo Creek — Aikey Road Bridge and Third Street Bridge near Mifflinburg
April 2: Laurel Run — Route 235 Bridge; Penns Creek — near end of Jolly Grove Lane and the Route 235 Bridge near Glen Iron
April 6: White Deer Creek — Centre County Line, Cooper Mill Road Bridge and Interstate 80 Bridge.
April 9: Halfway Lake; North Branch Buffalo Creek — Outflow near Mifflinburg; Rapid Run — Walbash Road Bridge; Spruce Run — Cooper Mill Road Bridge.