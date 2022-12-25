One of the most important people this time of year wears a big red suit, sports a white beard and loves to eat milk and cookies — Santa Claus.
Throughout the Valley, several individuals bring the magic of Santa to life for the children in their communities.
Two of these larger elves have been spreading joy for the past 21 years. The first, Mike Kerstetter, of Sunbury, spent the majority of two decades at the Susquehanna Valley Mall where he would hear children’s Christmas wishes before posing for photos.
For several years, Kerstetter also went to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, on Christmas Day where he would hand out gifts provided by the hospital to the children who were hospitalized. “I haven’t done that since COVID, but it was very special,” he said.
Other Santas greet children in the “Santa Houses” across the Valley. Kirk Miller, of Northumberland, John Pfiel, of Milton, and Victoria Rosencrans, of Sunbury, are visited by children in their towns’ houses.
Miller said he has grown into the role over 21 years of experience. “When I started, my late wife got me a Santa suit, but I couldn’t have a beard and mustache because of my job so I used wigs,” he said. “Eventually, I changed jobs and decided to let my beard grow. Then, I was told that I had really grown into the character.”
Rosencrans said that the Santa House in Sunbury offers special events throughout the season for everyone to visit Santa and Mrs.Claus. “Santa paws was really well attended this year. It’s an hour-long visit for people to bring their animals,” she said. “We’ve also done ‘sensory Santa’ for the past four years. It’s a special session for children with autism or intellectual disability.”
Rosencrans said that she and her wife enjoy every holiday event, but sensory Santa is especially important. “For those kiddos, it gives them that quiet space to enjoy it,” she said. “Kids come back each year and get more familiar with it.”
Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn, of Danville, who has been embracing the red suit for nine years, attends similar events in his community. “I’ve done events with developmentally disabled adults,” he said. “With someone who is intellectually disabled, it’s absolute magic. They truly believe.”
Santa’s across the Valley can agree on one thing: the best part of the season is the children they get to talk to. “It’s a magical experience when the kiddos leap into my lap,” Rosencrans said.
Miller said children recognize him as Santa Claus even when he isn’t suited-up. “I have some kids in my neighborhood that call me Santa Claus year round.”
The experience of seeing Santa Claus can be overwhelming for some kids, Kerstetter said. “They can’t believe that you’re there and real,” he said. “They sit in your lap and completely forget what they want for Christmas.”
While the experience may be overwhelming, it’s one that kids look forward to and Santa’s cherish. “It’s really awesome to see their eyes light up,” Pfiel said.
When the presents have all been delivered and the cookies are down to crumbs, Santa Claus spends Christmas day relaxing in the North Pole.
Kerstetter said he looks forward to the Christmas meal “I’m going to relax and enjoy the meal. That’s the big part for me,” he said. “I’ll unwind and reflect on the season.”
Miller, Pfiel, Rosencrans, and Finn are all looking forward to spending the day with family. “I will be home with our kids. It will be quiet and fun,” Pfiel said.
After a long holiday season, Santas throughout the Valley are kicking their feet up to enjoy Christmas Day.