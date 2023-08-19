SUNBURY — Valley school districts are ready to welcome back students, and some are excited to highlight new programs, projects and faces for the 2023-2024 term.
Shikellamy students coming back to school Wednesday may notice some changes before they even enter the doors at the high school with the additions of a new student parking lot, signage inside the high school and a new sports complex, complete with turf.
"We are looking forward to the start of the school year on Wednesday and seeing all the students," Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
Bendle said the district has been working hard through the summer and have added a few new features for students.
Bendle said the high school will have a new small engines program as part of the industrial arts program.
"We also have established a cooperative education program for high school senior who have signed up to do internships with local businesses and receive high school credits," he said.
Bendle said the biggest thing students will notice — and enjoy — is the new stadium.
"We are excited for our students and the community to see the stadium," he said. "This is on ongoing project but we are excited for the first game to be played on the new turf."
Bendle said he is also happy the district was able to add a new officer to the police force and several other new faces to the Shikellamy family.
Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams said the department added former state trooper Brian Ronk, who will be stationed at the middle school in Northumberland.
"We are excited for Officer Ronk to get started with the district as he is well-trained and will be an huge asset to the department," Williams said.
Shikellamy also hired Jeremey Winn as the new assistant superintendent, as well as several other new teachers throughout the district.
Danville
At Danville Area, Superintendent Molly Nied said the district is excited to return on Aug. 24.
"This year we are focused on district-wide alignment to ensure student learning," Nied said. "For student learning to take place we know that students must feel safe and cared for so we are working on school culture initiatives in each of our buildings and are implementing many recommendations from our Mental Health Task Force."
Nied said academically, the district is ensuring that there is a standards-aligned curriculum at every grade level, diagnostic assessments conducted throughout the school year so Danville can make data-based instructional decisions, and a renewed focus on professional development.
"We are also excited to improve our family communication with a newly released website, ClassTag communication from all teachers and advisors, and continued use of monthly school newsletters."
Midd-West
Midd-West School Superintendent Joe Stoup said the district is having a celebration.
"We are having a celebration of 20 years of being the Midd-West Mustangs," he said. "Our goal is to celebrate all the successes and the impacts we made on the lives of people during those 20 years."