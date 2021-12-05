LEWISBURG — Visitors to the Winter Wonderland Holiday Market in Lewisburg Saturday came prepared to shop for the holidays.
As Judy Bickel, of Orangeville, purchased a present at one of more than 80 vendors set up 600 Fairground Road, her mother, Frances Brouse, simply enjoyed the mild weather and festive atmosphere.
“No shopping for me. At 82, you don’t need stuff,” said Brouse.
She was in the minority, as crowds of people milling around the outdoor and indoor venues toted handfuls of purchased merchandise.
Gabby Pagana held a large wreath on her right forearm and in her other hand, a bag filled with decorations for a new home.
“We came out to shop, and for the grilled cheese, apparently,” she laughed as she gestured to the food truck she and friend, Anna Long, of Selinsgrove, were waiting in line to patronize.
Long and Pagana said they enjoy the weekly Lewisburg Farmer’s Market and wanted to check out what more would be offered during the one-day Winter Wonderland Holiday Market sponsored by C and K’s events and the farmer’s market.
Strolling carolers, Santa Claus, the Grinch, Olaf and other holiday performers interacted with visitors as vendors, like Kayla Hassinger, owner of Kountry Krafts in Kissimmee, enjoyed swift sales.
“People are spending here. The location is great,” said Hassinger, who did particularly well selling homemade crafts. “They like it when thought is put into it.”
Krystna Yarish, of Turbotville, sold out of much of the live Christmas trees and decorative greens from the family farm created by her mother, Carol Shetler.
Spending the day among the evergreens reminded Yarish of her childhood growing up on the family’s Christmas tree farm.
“It was hard work,” she said. Still, it didn’t dampen her appreciation for the holidays. “I love Christmas.”