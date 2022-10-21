DANVILLE — State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-Northumberland/Snyder) is partnering with First Baptist Church of Danville to honor veterans in the 108th Legislative District. The event will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon in the church, which is located at 12 Brookside Drive, Danville.
“One of the greatest parts of holding these events is simply watching the camaraderie and sharing of stories that takes place,” said Culver. “We’ll be serving a pre-Veterans Day brunch to be followed by a patriotic song ‘sing along’ as we recognize the men and women who serve and have served our country.”
In addition to residents of the district she currently represents, Culver is looking to honor veterans in Montour County, which will become part of the 108th District in the General Assembly’s 2023-24 term. The current 108th District consists of Sunbury, Freeburg, Herndon, McEwensville, Milton, Northumberland, Riverside, Shamokin Dam, Snydertown, Turbotville, Watsontown, and the townships of Delaware, Chapman, East Chillisquaque, Jackson, Lewis, Little Mahanoy, Lower Augusta, Lower Mahanoy, Monroe, Point, Rockefeller, Rush, Turbot, Union, Upper Augusta, Washington and West Chillisquaque.
Any veteran of the current or future 108th District who wishes to attend the ceremony should RSVP to Culver’s office by calling 570-286-5885, or toll-free at 1-800-924-9060.