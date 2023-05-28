On May 30, the last day of the school year, 14-year-old Jacob Hare of Northumberland is set to reach his goal of mowing 50 lawns for the elderly, disabled, veterans, active military and anyone in need of help.
Jacob is participating in the 50 Yard Challenge, a national program sponsored by an Alabama-based nonprofit organization called Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. The challenge encourages boys and girls to make a difference in their own communities by mowing lawns for deserving people who often can’t do it themselves.
Jacob said, “They have given so much to us, I just want to give them something.”
Each participant receives a different colored T-shirt for each 10 lawns mowed and when the challenge is completed, the child receives a brand-new mower, weed eater and blower. According to the organization’s website, there are currently 4,466 kids in eight countries who are working on the challenge.
Jacob, an eighth-grade Shikellamy Middle School student, saw the 50 Yard Challenge featured on a talk show in 2020 and asked his mom Becky if he could participate. At the time, he was 11 years old. His mom supported the idea, but suggested waiting a year until he was a little more mature.
Not surprisingly, he persistently asked her again when he turned 12, so she agreed. On May 11, 2021, Jacob mowed his first lawn.
Jacob uses his mom’s push mower and his mom’s John Deere STX38 riding mower. His weed wacker and blower were given to him by a client as a reward for his good deeds. Additionally, his mom is also showing him how to maintain the equipment.
He dreams of having a John Deere Zero Turn, “but that will be later in life,” he said smiling.
He has turned some heads in Point Township and the borough of Northumberland — he drives the riding mower and wagon from his home to each location, then sets up safety cones for in-town jobs and tackles the task at hand, whether it’s a small yard or an acre lot.
“He started with pushing mowing and it was difficult for him, and it was a struggle for me to watch him, so little by little I taught him how to use the riding mower. Now, he drives the tractor up the street and mows lawns on his own,” said Sarah proudly.
Sarah said the two-year mowing project has provided many teachable moments, challenges, and life lessons for Jacob.
Jacob has gone back and mowed for some people multiple times, therefore reaching his goal many months ago, but his mom has been adamant from the beginning that each lawn only counts once for the 50-goal challenge.
Neighbors often ask him if they can pay him, which they cannot, so some have offered small gestures of gratitude like a hoagie or other refreshments. One man even gave him NASCAR tickets, much to Jacob’s surprise.
In addition to this mowing challenge, Jacob is busy with other extracurricular activities. Since he was one-year-and-a-half old, he has been riding horses. Currently, he enjoys horse riding in the Therapeutic Division for 4H. He has received second place awards in the state of Pennsylvania for both Western Pleasure and Western Trail riding the last two years.
“It’s very calming and something fun to do,” he said.
Jacob also participates at Christ Wesleyan’s food bank distribution on Saturdays, often directing traffic in the parking lot.
Jacob is an avid fisherman and hiker and has aspirations of being a Game Warden when he grows up. This summer, he will attend Pennsylvania State Police’s Camp Cadet program at Susquehanna University, Jr. ROTC’s summer camp, and SUN Area Technical Institute’s Electrical camp, to name a few.
To follow Jacob’s mowing progress and to see pics of his two-year journey, search for the private Facebook group Jacob’s Mowing 17857.