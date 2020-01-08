DANVILLE — With Montour County to ask a judge to appoint a conservator to do something about the Days Inn that has been an eyesore for several years, the Valley Township supervisors decided not to pursue action against that inn.
The supervisors did say Monday night they will continue to work on two inns, also at the Danville exit of Interstate 80, where they have received complaints about their conditions.
They plan to contact Matt Witmer, who oversees the uniform building code in the township, to set up inspections of the Super 8 Motel and the Quality Inn.
The commisisoners voted Monday to ask President Judge Thomas James to appoint economic development entity DRIVE as the conservator under Corporate Blight Act 135. A conservator is a third party appointed by the court to take control of a blighted and abandoned property to make repairs necessary to return the property to productive use.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said the county has been researching for months whether it could take action on the blighted condition of the inn at the Danville exit of Interstate 80 in Valley Township. "We had gone back and forth as to whether it was the township, the school district or the county and last week received notice from Sen. (John) Gordner's office the county is allowed to do this as a municipality under the act," he said.
County Solicitor Robert Marks Sr. will prepare a petition to present to the court asking that DRIVE be appointed. Holdren said DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman would then "have the ball and move forward." He said one of the steps they need to take is notifying the inn owner. The commissioners said the taxes on the property have been kept up to date.
Marks said the inn, where people were trespassing and posting videos of it on YouTube, is uninhabitable.
He expects the court petition to be prepared in about a week and a half. After that, Judge James would schedule a hearing on the request.