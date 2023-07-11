SUNBURY — About 425 Valley UPS workers could possibly be on strike come Aug. 1 if a contract isn't reached, according to the secretary treasurer and business representative for the Teamsters 764 of Milton.
Eric Kime, who worked for UPS for 26 years, said the teamsters are trying to let the public know that a breakdown in negotiations with UPS management across the country could lead to packages being delayed because of a potential strike.
"There are 340,000 employees across the country that will be involved in this," he said. "We have been negotiating since late April and on July 5 at 4:15 a.m., the company walked out of negations saying they have nothing left to give. There are no negations scheduled and our contract expires on July 31 at midnight."
UPS said in its statement: “Refusing to negotiate, especially when the finish line is in sight, creates significant unease among employees and customers and threatens to disrupt the U.S. economy. Only our non-union competitors benefit from the Teamsters’ actions.”
Kime said Sean O'Brien, general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, requested UPS drivers from across the country to participate in practice picket lines to raise awareness to the community as to the situation, Kime said.
"This is also to show a sign of solidarity and unity that we are going to stand strong for the contract we all deserve," Kime said.
Kime said at the heart of the matter is part-time employees.
Kime said currently the rate for a part-time employee is $15.50 an hour and the union wants to raise that wage and close the gap between part-time and full-time.
About 50 percent of the UPS work-force is made up of part-time workers, he said.
"The largest single-employer strike in American history now appears inevitable," O'Brien said in a published statement.
"Executives at UPS, some of whom get tens of millions of dollars a year, do not care about the hundreds of thousands of American workers who make this company run," O'Brien said.
Kime said the contract is not public yet, so he could not release any other details about what sort of increase the union wants.
The local union, which consists of UPS Northumberland, Williamsport and State College employees about 425 people, Kime said.
On Tuesday, 40 of the employees in Northumberland demonstrated a practice picket line, Kime said.
"We had a great turnout for those who could attend," he said.
Kime said there is still 20 days left before the strike will begin, and he hopes a contract is reached.
"If not, our members will walk off the job and go on strike," he said.
Kime said part-time workers are seeing about 20 hours a week, but around Christmas, it could be up to 40 hours a week.
"Everyone loves their UPS driver and getting their packages, but the people who are working inside and loading and unloading the trucks are also very valuable," he said.
