The Daily Item
ARCHBALD — In the District 4 final a week ago, Shikellamy’s girls soccer team gave up a goal in the first half but was still able to rally to win the championship and advance to the state tournament.
On Tuesday night, despite getting off 17 shots, the Braves were unable to break through.
District 2 champion Valley View made Eva Canevari’s goal midway through the first half stand as the Cougars edged Shikellamy 1-0 in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A state tournament.
Shikellamy ends a successful season at 16-5 overall. The loss ended a five-game win streak for the Braves.
Canevari scored with 14:50 left in the first half.
Despite the two teams combining for 39 shots, it was the only one that found the back of the net.
Cassi Ronk made 15 saves for Shikellamy, while Rylen Carroll was credited with saving 16 shots for the Cougars.
Valley View will meet unbeaten District 1 champion Upper Perkiomen in Saturday’s quarterfinal round.
Upper Perkiomen beat Northern 3-1 on Tuesday.
Archbishop Wood and Greencastle-Antrim play in the bracket’s paired quarterfinal.