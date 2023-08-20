When Alyssa Ronco saw photos of the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg lit up the entire last week of April, she was downright giddy with excitement.
“I made this happen,” she wrote proudly on her Facebook page under photos of the building, which was lit in blue and green.
Ronco is part of a movement to bring awareness to Okur-Chung Neurodevelopmental Syndrome (OCNDS), a rare genetic disorder first identified in 2016. Only 160 individuals worldwide have been diagnosed with OCNDS so far, but that number is expected to climb with the increasing utilization of Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) in other regions of the world.
“The gene CSNK2A1 creates a protein called CK2 which plays a crucial role in development,” acccording to the Foundation’s website. “A mutation in this gene disrupts typical development.”
According to the CSNK2A1 Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for OCNDS, the condition is caused by a mutation in the CSNK2A1 gene which is located on Chromosome 20. The CSNK2A1 Foundation is focused on finding a cure for OCNDS and ensuring affected individuals have the opportunities and supports necessary for happy and full lives.
Ronco’s 10-year old daughter, Angeli, was diagnosed with OCNDS in November 2019. Since then, with a lot of therapy and hard work, Angeli has made great progress. Still, Ronco and others affected by OCNDS want to spread awareness with the hope of helping more families who are struggling to get a diagnosis and find help.
“We searched for a diagnosis for seven years,” said Ronco. “She was born in 2012 and OCNDS wasn’t even discovered until 2016.”
Part of bringing awareness included writing letters to the governor asking him to declare April 5 as OCNDS Awareness Day (which he did), as well as various municipalities nationwide.
Locally, the Union County board of commissioners read a proclamation declaring the same.
The date of April 5 was chosen because that’s when the first paper was published describing the brand new syndrome. Initially, there were just five children identified in the paper, but before long those five children were joined by others around the world. It is in honor of those first five patients who finally received a diagnosis for the symptoms that affected their ability to talk, walk, eat, and live normal lives, the Foundation created an annual awareness day.
“Never underestimate the power of knowledge and awareness. With awareness comes social acceptance and kindness, which can mean all the difference for a family struggling with basic daily activities,” said Jennifer Sills, president of the CSNK2A1 Foundation. “With awareness also comes the interest from researchers, biotech, and pharma, which can lead to a treatment or a cure.” she added.
As a result of the push from Ronco and others hoping to draw attention to the disease, more than 30 worldwide monuments (buildings and bridges) were also lit up, including the Capitol building in Harrisburg on April 5.
“I have focused on the state of Pennsylvania,” said Ronco. “I applied and was accepted to light up the Benjamin Franklin bridge in Philadelphia on April 5 as well.”
There are many ways others can help raise awareness for OCNDS, said Sills.
“Simply following the CSNK2A1 Foundation across our social media channels and sharing our posts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn can make a significant impact,” she said. “Donating to our organization can also ensure a better quality of life for individuals living with OCNDS. No action is too small, and every effort counts towards spreading awareness and increasing support for this ultra-rare genetic syndrome. Together, we can make a difference and improve the lives of those affected by OCNDS.’
Ronco also joined the parent advisory board of the CSNK2A1 Foundation, and, in addition, is the regional ambassador for the east coast of the USA.
“We are working to provide this ambassador program to help support new families and existing families navigate the challenges of rare disease and find people support if they need resources,” she said.
Proclamations and declarations are a great way to recognize those dealing with this rare disease, but the best way to spread awareness for OCNDS and other rare disease, said Ronco, is to “like” and “share” posts on social media.
“If a family suspects their child has an underlying genetic condition, it is best to reach out to a healthcare provider to discuss a referral to a genetic specialist and a genetic counselor. Geisinger is actually a leading specialist in genetics.” Our doctor is at Geisinger and she is amazing and so thorough.”
For families who have loved ones with OCNDS, the awareness day serves as a reminder that they are not alone in their journey, and that there is a growing community of advocates, researchers, and healthcare professionals working towards better understanding and treatments for this syndrome, said Sills.
“It also means that our voices are being heard and that there is hope for increased understanding, funding, and, ultimately, a cure,” she said. “May this day serve as a beacon of hope for all families affected by OCNDS.”
For more information about OCNDS visit csnk2a1foundation.org.