Don’t be alarmed if Mary Erdman knocks on your door and asks to use your garden or grape arbor as a backdrop for a photo shoot with her grandchildren.
The Shamokin woman, whose daughter, husband and grandchildren live in Sunbury, is the primary caretaker while their parents teach. No one knew she had a knack for creating costumes that closely mimic popular characters from children’s books and movies, and when it’s time to photograph them she keeps an eye out for the perfect setting.
“It’s just a fun thing I started doing with the kids,” Erdman said, sitting in the Sunbury home of her daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Tad Kalcich. As four-year-old Leila and one-year-old Declan played, Erdman recalled the first costume she created for them.
“I saw Declan in a red-and-white striped shirt, and I said ‘he looks like Waldo,’” she said.
Erdman made the corresponding striped hat, snapped a photo and sent it to Nicole, who is a life skills teacher at the Shikellamy Middle School. Tad teaches at Chief Shikellamy Elementary.
“Nicky said, ‘Mom, send a picture every day,’” Erdman said. “Nicole and Tad missed seeing the kids, so these pictures made the day go quick until they had them back in their arms. Waldo started it all.”
Erdman started sending photos of the kids in different costumes — more than 80 — so far. They have included Declan dressed as Pugsley and Leila as Wednesday; Popeye and Olive Oyl; a hunter and a doe; and Princess Leia and Yoda. Last year, Leila wanted to do the Disney princesses. She had a lot of princess outfits from her dance class, and they found others at thrift stores.
For the Cinderella and Prince Charming outfits (with Leila sporting Nicky’s wedding shoes) Erdman pictured Cinderella leaving the ball and hurrying down the castle steps, so she asked if she could photograph the kids on the flowing white steps at the back of Whispering Oaks Vineyard, in Sunbury.
As she’s planning a “shoot,” Nicky quipped. “She’ll knock on people’s doors and ask, ‘Can I take a picture here?’”
She also carted the kids in costume to the immense stone fireplace at the Herndon Ballfield to photograph a scene of Cinderella dressed in rags standing by the ashes. For a scene with Belle, from “Beauty and the Beast,” she asked a neighbor down the road from the Kalcichs if she could use their black, wrought iron gazebo. For “Ariel,” she headed to the Shikellamy Marina.
Shaggy and Velma, from “Scooby Doo.” Fred and Wilma Flintstone. Superman and Wonder Woman. Daisy Duke and Bo, from “The Dukes of Hazzard, using the General Lee car owned by her husband’s cousin, Norman Lahr. Even an “Incredibles” shot with Tad as the father, Bob Parr … one by one, the costumes were made, the scenes were set, and the photos poured in to Kalcich’s cell phone, where she shared them with co-workers and posted many online.
“It got to the point where, if I didn’t post it, people were asking, ‘When’s your mom going to do another photo shoot?’” Kalcich said. “People say, ‘Listen, those photoshoots your mom does.’ and I’m like, ‘I know.’”
Nicole’s classroom aide, Tina Neff Wolfe, credited Erdman with making it possible for the two friends to keep working together even after the births of Leila and Declan. Neff Wolfe has met Erdman on several occasions.
“Mary spent some days helping out with class projects early on, and I can see where Nicole gets her goodness,” Neff Wolfe said. “The photo shoots Mary has created over the last few years are amazing and so creative, and I always look forward to the next shoot, as does everyone!”
“It all comes from my heart,” Erdman said. “I love to make others happy and smile by anything I put my mind to. I may go over and beyond, but that’s just me.”
Over the years she has been involved in church programs, cared for 27 children in her home and helped in school activities with all three of her children – Amber, Nicole and Luke. She also decorates cakes and cupcakes, another way to use her imagination and make people smile.
“Taking photos of little ones takes patience,” Neff Wolfe said, “and that is a great attribute Nicole has learned and makes her a wonderful teacher.”
“We are beyond fortunate to have my mom babysit the kids,” Nicole said. “She’s a good role model.”
One of Nicole’s favorite photos is of Shrek and Princess Fiona. Erdman created a mud bath with chocolate pudding, and little Declan, as Shrek, had a blast with it.
“He just loved it,” Nicole said. “You can see the joy on his face.”
For Leila, one of Nicole’s favorites is a hunter and a doe, with Leila wearing deer ears and fairy glitter.
“It’s just so pretty,” Nicole said.
As for Erdman, choosing a favorite is nearly impossible.
“I take so many photos at a time,” she said, “because they’re all so stinking cute.”
