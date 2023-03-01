With a week left before the PIAA championships, many Valley wrestlers have a chance to make the trip to Hershey in the PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regional today and Saturday at Williamsport High School. The regional will comprise of wrestlers from Districts 2 and 4. The top four wrestlers from each weight class will move onto the state championship.
At 107, freshman Ty Locke (Milton, 27-11) will take on fellow freshman Brice Woodruff (Blue Ridge, 25-12) in the opening round. If Locke can advance out of the first round, then he will seek redemption against Gage Swank (Muncy, 34-9) in the quarterfinals. Swank defeated Locke in the district quarterfinals last week and eventually won the 107 title.
Coming off his second-place finish at districts, Jace Gessner (Lewisburg, 25-8) will wrestle against Connor Novakowski (Wyoming Area, 29-9) in the quarterfinals. Novakowski earned third place in the District 2 competition. The No. 1 seed in 114 is Colton Wade (Sullivan County, 35-3), who beat Gessner 10-7 in the championship bout at districts last week.