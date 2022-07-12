MIDDLEBURG — In four weeks, 37 participants in the Valley's Kids' Theatre Experience have learned and rehearsed dances and songs from the musical, Seussical, that they will perform for the public this week.
Of the 37 young performers, 17 are new to the program started in 2011 by former Line Mountain music teacher Mindi Miller and Michele Pryor.
"It's our biggest rookie class since we began," said Miller.
For Leah Wright, 14, one of the older and more experienced performers, the summer program is something she's enjoyed for seven years.
"I can just be myself and be silly," she said.
The program has also helped build her confidence, a trait she's been able to carry over into other areas, such as school work.
"I definitely want to do the high school musicals," said Wright.
Her sisters, Libby, 10, and Tessa, 8, are also involved in the theater program.
"This is how we spend the summer," their mother, Emily Wright said. "There's nothing like this in the area. They're building confidence and making friends."
The program was founded to provide area youth a venue to showcase their artistic talent.
"We wanted opportunities for kids to be able to perform Broadway productions," said Pryor, who enjoyed high school theater when she was younger.
Over the years, the Kids' Theatre Experience has held live performances of The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Music Man and Frozen.
For a second time in a decade, the youth will bring to the stage a performance of Seussical.
"It's high-energy and a great musical for a younger cast," said Pryor.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Midd-West High School auditorium. Tickets are $9 for adults and $6 for children.