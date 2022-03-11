DANVILLE — When Dianna Bogart isn’t working in her office job for Geisinger, she is helping patients — and medical staff.
While she is not providing medical care to patients, she is doing an important task in a time of staff shortages. Bogart, 49, of Berwick, is a patient companion at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital a few hours a week.
She is among nearly 600 patient companions in the Geisinger health system.
More than 500 are Geisinger employees who took on this paid role in addition to their primary job responsibilities, according to Geisinger spokesman Joseph Stender. The program is part of Geisinger’s efforts to resolve staff shortages.
“As a patient companion, I sit outside of the patient’s room to help them with simple non-clinical tasks, reaching for something out their reach, waking them up for their lunch or dinner trays, or if they just want to talk, “ said Bogart, who is executive assistant to Janet Tomcavage, executive vice president, chief nurse executive for Geisinger.
“We reached out to employees to watch patients make sure they’re safe,” said Dr. Rosemary Leeming, chief medical officer of Geisinger Medical Center.
“Non-voluntary members to come into the hospital and spend the night in the hospital. It’s a good frontline look at what the staff does.”
It’s one way Geisinger is dealing with a yearslong nursing shortage made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic, however, has not derailed Geisinger’s planned growth in the coming years.
Geisinger announced plans in November for The Orthopaedic Center Pennsylvania, a multi-floor orthopedic care facility in Buckhorn, near Bloomsburg. Geisinger is investing $180 million in the project. Construction is scheduled to begin this year and completion is expected in 2024.
Geisinger also is planning construction of a behavioral health facility in Valley Township, just outside of Danville. Construction of the Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare Company joint venture is scheduled to begin this year.
Other Geisinger projects are in the works in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
COVID forced changesLeeming said that early during the COVID-19 pandemic, Geisinger put together multi-disciplinary teams to develop plans for various scenarios to handle an onslaught of COVID cases.
“If we ran out of beds in the hospital, (and) would we have enough ventilators?” Leeming said. “We learned from the surges (of COVID cases). The first time around, the state required we shut down everything that was not emergent.”
That meant delaying non-emergency surgeries. Some staff were redeployed.
“The second time around last year, we didn’t quite shut down as much,” she said. “Last summer, we began catching up with the surgical backlog.”
Megan Brosious, chief administrative officer of Geisinger’s Central Region, said the nursing shortage is not new to the pandemic.
“We’ve been working on that,” she said. “We have to get really creative.”
She said she was not sure how many positions were open throughout the Geisinger system.
“In the central region, we have over 300 vacancies,” Brosious said. “We have temporary traveling nurses, it’s not that we’re working 300 short.”
She said Geisinger tries to recruit some employees, including technicians and dietitians, while they are still in school.
“There is just such a large number of people on that retirement bubble, it’s going to take a lot to fill,” she added.
Leeming said Geisinger is grateful to the community for its support throughout the pandemic.
“It’s hard at the moment,” she said. “We are doing the best we can. But don’t be afraid to come (to the hospital or clinic) if something is going on. We will take care of you.”
About 150 employees, or 0.6 percent of Geisinger’s workforce, lost their jobs for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 last year.
“Nobody was let go because of the vaccine,” Leeming said. “It became a condition of employment. This is a health care facility. We want to care for our patients. It was a relatively small number.”
Leeming said the staff adapted all along during the pandemic.
“We’re really kind of hoping this time, it’s starting to abate,” she said during the interview conducted last month. “The hospital is packed well over 100 percent full, and most of those are not COVID patients. We’ve increased our bed capacity, doubling up some of the patients in our larger previously private rooms. It’s not ideal, but it allowed us to create almost 50 beds. Those patients otherwise would be sitting in the hallway.”
In December, Geisinger officials reported that patient volume, compounded by the continued spread of COVID-19, exceeded capacity at all but one Geisinger hospital, forcing clinicians to treat patients in waiting rooms and hallways of emergency departments. People needing immediate care waited up to 20 hours, health system officials said.
With the employment of team nursing, a team of nurses cares for each patient, rather than one primary nurse, Leeming said.
“Getting additional staff is one of challenges,” Leeming concluded.
That need resulted in the patient companion program.
“We help in any unit we’re needed,” Bogart said. “I’ve provided support in both our emergency room and inpatient.”
She started on Dec. 27 and was among the first group to participate in the program that was scheduled to end at the end of February.
“It’s just pretty much as need and just due to the shortage to keep hospital staff on the floor,” she said. “I love talking to the patients. I just learned a great deal from the experience. I appreciate the challenge for our nursing staff. I’m just amazed at the nurses. I watch them working constantly. I have a different perspective of them now, nursing and clinical staff.”
Bogart said she was considering continuing as a patient companion on a volunteer basis after the program ends.
Growth continuesWhat is definitely continuing is Geisinger’s growth.
Brosious said the health system has continued to move forward during the two years of COVID, citing the orthopedic center and behavioral health facility.
“We are planning to recruit into those facilities,” Brosious said.
“We’ve been able to switch the office building (in Buckhorn) into three small clinics,” she said.
The primary care project will bring primary care services, a Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center, a ConvenientCare walk-in clinic, laboratory testing, imaging and a Geisinger Pharmacy in early 2022.
That building is across Route 42 from where the orthopedic hospital will be constructed.
At The Orthopaedic Center Pennsylvania, an on-site outpatient clinic will focus on wellness, injury prevention and bone, joint and muscle health, according to Geisinger. Also planned are an imaging center and pharmacy, as well as outpatient rehabilitation, physical and occupational therapy services.
The new facility will make room at Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Woodbine and Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital for new and exisiting programs to grow and for the medical center to eventually convert all inpatient units to private rooms.
“As long as the supply chain holds up, we’re hoping for early 2024 to open,” Brosious said.
The 96-bed, inpatient behavioral health facility will allow Geisinger to consolidate inpatient behavioral health programs from Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Community Medical Center, in Scranton, providing additional capacity and expanded private room availability at those hospitals.
Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare Company held a groundbreaking ceremony in September for Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast, a 96-bed inpatient behavioral health facility in Moosic, Lackawanna County. That facility is slated to open this fall.
The centers will provide care for adult, pediatric and adolescent patients who struggle with acute symptoms of behavioral health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, psychosis and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Together, the new facilities are expected to create approximately 200 new jobs by 2024.
Brosious said Geisinger also is in the midst of an emergency department expansion at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.
“It’s the busiest (emergency department) our consultants have ever seen,” Brosious said. “We’re going to double their space.”