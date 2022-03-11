Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 31F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 31F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%.