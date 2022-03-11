DANVILLE — Attorneys E. Robert Marks and F. Porter Wagner practiced law for 15 years before they started their own law firm.
That was in 1970. They bought a building on West Market Street in Danville to use as their office.
The partnership lasted nine years until Wagner died of a heart attack at a bank board meeting, recalled Marks’ son, attorney Robert L. Marks. The law firm, however, has continued on.
Today, Robert L. Marks, in his 50th year of practice, is senior partner in Marks, McLaughlin, Dennehy & Piontek, Danville’s longest practicing law firm. He joined the firm in the summer of 1972 after receiving his law degree from the College of William & Mary Law School.
“My father continued practicing till 1987, when he passed away,” his son said.
Wagner’s nephew, George O. Wagner IV, worked for the firm for about two years in the early 1970s before his election to the state Legislature four times. He later was elected and served three four-year terms as Montour County district attorney.
In the years since, the 52-year-old law firm has grown to five attorneys and seven full-time and one part-time support staff members. They practice out of the same West Market Street building the firm’s founders purchased in the 1970s.
Marks said the support staff, all paralegals, know all facets of the law. The firm’s attorneys practice law ranging from personal injury and real estate to estate planning and criminal law.
Besides Robert Marks, the other attorneys are John L. McLaughlin, Michael P. Dennehy, both of whom received their law degrees from the Dickinson School of Law, and Cory D. Piontek and Marks’ son, attorney Robert L. Marks Jr., who received their law degrees from Regent University School of Law.
McLaughlin, a Montour County chief probation officer before he attended law school, joined the firm in 1983, Dennehy, in 1985.
“Bob’s father made me an offer I couldn’t refuse,” Dennehy said.
Robert L. Marks Jr. joined the firm in 1998, Piontek, about a year later.
Piontek, who had gone to law school at Regent with Robert Jr., previously practiced in Virginia and Wisconsin before returning to practice in Pennsylvania and the Danville law firm. Dennehy said Piontek had to pass the bar exam in the three states to be admitted to the bar in each.
Dennehy said most states require five years of good standing as an attorney in another state to be admitted to the bar without having to take the exam. Because Piontek hadn’t practiced in the other states long enough, he had to take the bar exam three times to practice law in each of the states.
Great support staffRobert Marks Sr. said the firm has great paralegals and clerical staff. He recalled Eleanor Gardner, who started working as a secretary for his dad in 1959, when he was with attorney Arthur M. Peters. Gardner continued with the Marks firm until she retired in 2020.
“She was told she wouldn’t last two weeks with my dad,” Marks said with a grin. “Then they said that to her about me when I came back.”
Marks said he was a public defender for 20 years. He was the first when Montour County formed the position, Dennehy said.
Now Robert Jr. and Piontek handle most of the public defender work.
“State law says other attorneys in the same firm can do it,” Dennehy said.
The firm’s biggest areas of practice are wills and estates, real estate, Medicare and Medicaid advance planning and solictor work for the county, municipalities and the Geisinger Authority.
“We do a lot of general civil litigation,” Dennehy added.
He said, though, the firm does not take custody, divorce and support cases in Montour and Columbia counties, where he and McLaughlin have been family court hearing officers since 1990.
Marks said he hopes to practice for seven more years before he retires.
That led Dennehy to point out, “Bob would have to work 11 more years to equal Eleanor.”