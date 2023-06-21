In his first season as Danville’s boys lacrosse coach, Devon Francke said he couldn’t have found a better player to spark his program rebuild than Kyle Vanden Heuvel.
The perfect match led the Ironmen — and Vanden Heuvel — to unprecedented heights.
The Danville senior led Danville to the first District 4 title in program history, dominating on offense, in the field and on face-offs as the Ironmen went from 4-9 to 15-4 overall.
By the time Vanden Heuvel got done, he was named a USA Lacrosse All-American and is now The Daily Item’s Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year.
“Kyle is the type of player every coach dreams of. The first one to arrive and last to leave always driving the people around him to be better,” Francke said. “An incredible man and athlete who this year went from being more of a face-off specialist to a full-field midfielder who can play defense and set up the offense.”
His remarkable statistics, video game-like in some instances, bear out his coach’s sentiments.
Vanden Heuvel ignited Danville’s-high powered office with 37 goals and 45 assists, sparking a team that had three 50-goal scorers, reaching the state playoffs for the first time. His 82 points were second only to teammate Ty Brown-Stauffer, who scored 65, many off feeds from Vanden Heuvel.
In the field, Vanden Heubel grabbed 300 ground balls, more than a third of the 884 the Ironmen grabbed as a team. He also won 68.6 percent of his faceoffs — 282 of 411 — to jumpstart a Danville team that scored 275 goals in 19 games.
“The most impressive thing about Kyle is his tenacity and drive,” Francke said. “He was a catalyst in helping us achieve the season we did and I can’t thank him enough for his efforts on and off the field.”