Velma E. Lunger, 64, of Northumberland, was called home on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Velma attended Butler High School and was a graduate of Bloomsburg University.
She was a long-time member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Mark; son, Jonathan and his wife Savannah.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Mount Pleasant UMC, 968 Renn’s Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the David W. Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.