Velma J. Dressler, 81, Mifflinburg

Velma Jean Dressler, 81, of Mifflinburg, entered eternal rest on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
She was born on July 23, 1941, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Cloyd I. and Bertha (Ross) Lohr On April 22, 1978, Velma married her loving husband, David O. Dressler. They shared 43 years of marriage until his passing on March 27, 2022.
Velma was a 1960 graduate of Mifflinburg High School. Early in life, she was a waitress at Farmers Best Restaurant, and she later worked in the bakery at the Mifflinburg IGA.
She was a member of the Winfield Baptist Church for many years and most recently attended New Life Church at Forest Hill.
Velma enjoyed baking, gardening, flowers, watching Christian shows on tv, and especially enjoyed reading.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters, C. Allen (Margie) Lohr, Ellis I. (Susan) Lohr, Connie (Robert) Creasy, Linda (Rick) Vonada, Nancy Boop, David (Delphia) Lohr, Jane (Richard) Ruhl, Roger Lohr, J. Randy Lohr, and James Lohr; and many nieces and nephews.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Steven Lohr; brother-in-law Terry Boop; and niece Jackie Bilger.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Winfield Bible Baptist Church, 330 Route 304, Winfield, PA 17889, with Pastor Butch Woolsey and Pastor Corey Mitchell officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in Salem Union Cemetery.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, has been entrusted with the arrangements.