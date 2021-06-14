Velma Y. Ruhl, 99, of Lewisburg, formerly of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg, with Rev. Ted Justice and Rev. Alice Rauch officiating.
Interment will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
