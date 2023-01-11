It is with great sadness that I announce the death of our beloved daughter, Velvet.
Velvet was born April 27, 1962, the only daughter of Jackie (Pontius) and the late Carson Naugle. Vel graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1980.
She loved gardening, any kind of animals and raising monarch butterflies. She resided in Florida her entire adult life.
In addition to her mother, she leaves behind her husband, Nick; daughter, Jessica; grandson, Landon; brothers, Scott (Margie) and Cory (Tish), and nieces.
Burial in the Salem Cemetery, next to her father, will be announced at a later date.
Rejoice! Velvet is free of pain!
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal shelter of your choosing.