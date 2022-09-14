Vena B. Hoch, 88, of Middle Creek Road, Dornsife, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 8, 1933, in Klingerstown, a daughter of (the late) Farus and Mazie (Engle) Erdman.
Vena was married for 69 years to the late Merlin F. Hoch who passed in 2019.
She worked in various factories and was a retired residential aide working for over 20 years for the Selinsgrove Center. She remained friends with various coworkers throughout her retired years.
She was a lifetime member of Himmel's Church, Rebuck.
Vena enjoyed sewing and reading medical books. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially for Sunday dinners. She enjoyed talking with friends and gave of her time and generosity. She loved her family and they loved her and will miss her deeply.
She is survived by her three children, Donna L. Tressler, Liverpool, Robin L. (Richard) Latsha, Dornsife, and Cory F. Hoch, Fairfield; brother, Darwin (Shirley) Erdman, Lykens; sisters, Violet Kahler, Trevorton, Leona (Nevin) Musick, Halifax, Ruby Reitz, Klingerstown, Bernice (Clair) Koppenhaver, Gratz and Elaine (Dean) Dietrich, Klingerstown; brother-in-law, Dale Wolfgang, Millersburg; grandchildren, Christopher L. (Christine) Tressler, Myersville, Md., Timothy L. (Julie) Tressler, Trevorton, Kelly B. (Dan) Mull Jr., Liverpool, Ryan R. Latsha, Dornsife, Raquel (Mark) Peifer, Dornsife, Randy A. (Shirl) Latsha, Dornsife, Cassandra F. Hoch, Fairfield, and Patric Z.D. Hoch, Fairfield; great-grandchildren, Lynnsey Tressler, Ryan Tressler, Jackson Kauwell, Gavin Mull, Ethan Mull, Juelz Brown, Nicholas Latsha, Liam Latsha, Jacob Peifer and Joseph Peifer.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Emory Erdman, Williard Erdman and Clair Erdman; sisters, Elsie Keiter and Leda Wolfgang and her baby sisters, Diana and Eva.
A private family viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Himmel's Church, Rebuck, with a public visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. and funeral services beginning at 11.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com