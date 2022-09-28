MIDDLEBURG — Vendors are being sought for the Middleburg Revitalization Committee's Home for the Holidays Festival in November.
The committee is hosting the first annual event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Charles Park in Middleburg along South Charles and Edmond avenues.
The fee for a space is $30 and electricity will be available on a first-come basis for $5 more.
Food and arts and crafts vendors may visit the Middleburg Borough website at middleburgborough.com for an application or contact the borough office at 570-837-2533 for more information.
— MARCIA MOORE