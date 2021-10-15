Vera L. Kreisher, 84, of Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 12:04 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born May 27, 1937, in West Buffalo Township, a daughter of the late Hugh and Lena (Aikey) Aikey. On Nov. 25, 1954, she married Robert E. Kreisher Sr., who preceded her in death Sept. 15, 1981.
Vera attended Mifflinburg school district.
She was employed at Milton Shoe Factory and New Quaker Industries, Inc.
Vera attended Church of Christ in Christian Union, Lewisburg.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and completing word searches. Vera was a loving, sweet woman and will be missed by many.
Surviving are two sons and daughter-in-law, Gary (Carol) Kreisher, and Michael Kreisher, all of Mifflinburg; two daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine (Gary) Lloyd of Milton, and Pamela (Jason) Mitchell of Mifflinburg; brother, Howard Aikey; three sisters, Anna Mook, Nancy Crossgrove, and Bonnie Schell; nine grandchildren and their spouses, Steven (Marilyn) Kreisher, Timothy Kreisher, Karinda (Matt) Trapane, Travis (Allison) Lloyd, Ryan (Kelly) Kreisher, Camille and Kylee Kreisher, and Chad and Phil Kreisher; and 11 great-grandchildren, Daniel and Emily Kreisher, Connor and Carly Kreisher, Brycen and Maddie Trapane, Wyatt and Warner Lloyd, Gavin Kreisher, Bailey Doherty, and Asa Seidel.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Robert E. Jr., and one in infancy; four brothers, Galen, Mervin, Clarence, and Hugh Aikey Jr.; and four sisters, Sarah Oberdorf, Amelia Hanselman, Edna Oberdorf, and Rachel Lohr.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Rev. Harry Harter officiating.
Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Church of Christ in Christian Union, 199 Newman Road, Lewisburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.