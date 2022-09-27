Vera “Ginny” Virginia Heimbach, 86, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 2:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Jan. 18, 1936, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Russell and Lula (Strickler) Rearick. On Dec. 24, 1954, she married Leroy W. “Runt” Heimbach Sr., who preceded her in death Feb. 5, 2006.
Ginny attended Milton High School.
She attended Forest Hill United Methodist Church, for many years.
Ginny was employed at PHILCO, Watsontown, for 25 years, and then worked at the Laurelton State School for 18 years, until she retired.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Denny Derr and Patrick Hamilton of Bowie, Md.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Leroy and Christine Heimbach of Mifflinburg and Matthew and Germaine Heimbach of Watsontown; one sister, Shirley Maturani of Penns Creek; one nephew, Leroy Bruch of Michigan; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Marcy Bartlett; two brothers, Russell Rearick and Paul Rearick; and one sister, Betty Barnhart.
A private graveside service will be conducted at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
