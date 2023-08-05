The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Justin Verlander pitched seven innings, allowed a go-ahead home run to Jake Bauers in the fifth inning and began his second stint for the Houston Astros with a 3-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Saturday.
Verlander (6-6) allowed seven hits, his second most this season and lost a regular-season start to the Yankees for the first time since June 19, 2015, with Detroit. He struck out four and walked two.
The Astros reacquired Verlander on Tuesday from the Mets for a pair of top prospects. The Mets also sent as much as $50 million to the Astros to help pay off Verlander’s contract — the two-year deal worth a guaranteed $86.7 million he signed in December, shortly after helping the Astros win the World Series.
White Sox 7, Guardians 4
CLEVELAND — A bench-clearing melee that began with Tim Anderson of the White Sox and José Ramírez of the Guardians exchanging punches at second base in the sixth inning led to six ejections. Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, manager Terry Francona and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, and White Sox manager Pedro Grifol were also ejected for their actions during the 15-minute brawl that included three additional flare-ups.
Elvis Andrus hit a two-run homer and Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Vaughn and Óscar Colás each had solo shots off Guardians starter Noah Syndergaard, who allowed a career-high four homers.
Tigers 4, Rays 2
DETROIT — Jake Rogers drove in three runs and Akil Baddoo homered and the Tigers beat Tampa Bay.
Detroit entered the game with a 3-17 record against American League East opponents and had lost all four meetings with the Rays. The Rays entered the ninth down 4-2, but closer Alex Lange walked the first two hitters.
Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4
BOSTON — Brandon Belt hit a solo homer over the Green Monster and had a go-ahead single, George Springer went 4 for 4 and the Blue Jays held off the Red Sox for the second straight day after losing their first seven against them this season.
The game ended on a double play when Connor Wong hit a drive that Kevin Kiermaier caught at the base of the left-center field wall and fired to second to double up Reese McGuire. It was the eighth win in 13 games for the Blue Jays, who hold the AL’s third and final wild-card spot.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Nationals 7, Reds 3
CINCINNATI — Joan Adon retired his first 17 batters and the Nationals beat the sloppy Reds handing them their fifth consecutive defeat.
Lane Thomas knocked in two runs and scored twice to help the last-place Nationals match a season best with their third straight win.
The 24-year-old Adon, in his second stint with Washington this season and making his first major league start since July 7, 2022, was working on a perfect game with two outs in the sixth inning when No. 9 batter Luke Maile lined a clean single to right field. Elly De La Cruz followed with an infield single and TJ Friedl hit a three-run homer to make it 6-3.
Brewers 3, Pirates 2, 10 innings
MILWAUKEE — Blake Perkins singled with the bases loaded through the right side with two outs in the 10th inning.
After pinch-hitter Brian Anderson struck out to open the 10th against Angel Perdomo (2-2), Mark Canha was walked intentionally. Both runners advanced on Christian Yelich’s grounder to first. William Contreras was walked intentionally to load the bases and Perkins lined a 2-1 pitch into right to score Victor Caratini.
Devin Williams (6-3) got the win with a perfect 10th.
Cubs 8, Braves 6
CHICAGO — Dansby Swanson homered against his former team in a five-run first inning and the Cubs’ bullpen staved off the major league-leading Braves.
Jeimer Candelario hit his first home run since being reacquired by the Cubs, and Ian Happ also went deep. Chicago went into the game leading the majors in runs since the All-Star break and bounced back after getting shut out 8-0 by Atlanta on Friday.
Cardinals 6, Rockies 2
ST. LOUIS — Tyler O’Neill homered, Steven Matz pitched six strong innings and the Cardinals beat the Rockies. Matz (3-7) allowed one run and five hits while striking out six to improve to 3-0 with a 2.06 ERA in six starts since rejoining the Cardinals’ rotation on July 9. Rockies starter Ty Blach (1-1) allowed four runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings in his third start of the season. Ryan McMahon hit his 100th career home run and 19th of the season to right field off St. Louis reliever Andre Pallante in the eighth inning.
INTERLEAGUE
n Phillies 9, Royals 6
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper singled, doubled and homered, Trea Turner doubled, homered and drove in four runs and the Phillies defeated Kansas City.
Alec Bohm also went deep for defending NL champion Philadelphia, which entered holding the second wild-card spot.
Freddy Fermin homered twice for the Royals, who had won seven consecutive games.
Turner put Philadelphia ahead 8-6 with a three-run shot in the sixth off Angel Zerpa (0-1). It was Turner’s 11th drive of the season and first since July 8. Rather than boo the slumping slugger, who signed an 11-year, $300 million deal in the offseason but was dropped to eighth in the lineup due to his struggles, Philadelphia’s notoriously tough fan base responded to a social media campaign to greet Turner at the start of a 10-game homestand on Friday night with a standing ovation before each at-bat.
Orioles 7, Mets 3
BALTIMORE — Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander homered, Kyle Gibson pitched seven innings of four-hit ball to earn his 100th win and the surging Orioles strengthened their position atop the AL East.
With their seventh victory in nine games, the Orioles moved a season-high three games ahead of second-place Tampa Bay and improved their record to an AL-best 69-42. It was another frustrating night for Mets manager Buck Showalter in his return to Baltimore, where he managed the Orioles from 2010-18.
Rangers 9, Marlins 8
ARLINGTON, Texas — Rookie Josh Jung hit the third of three multi-run home runs for Texas in the middle innings and the Rangers overcame a five-run deficit for their fifth consecutive victory.
Robbie Grossman hit a three-run homer in the fourth, and Corey Seager had a two-run homer in the fifth preceding Jung’s first-pitch, two-run shot. Jon Gray (7-5) earned his first victory since June 2, allowing five runs — three earned — on six hits and two walks.
Athletics 2, Giants 1
OAKLAND, Calif.— Seth Brown hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and the Athletics snapped a four-game losing streak. Trevor May (3-4) recorded the final five outs for the win.Joc Pederson hit a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth. The A’s rallied back in the bottom half against Ryan Walker (4-1). Pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz singled and pinch-hitter Tony Kemp walked before Zack Gelof was intentionally walked to bring up Brown.
Twins 12, Diamondbacks 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Ryan Jeffers homered twice and had three hits and four RBIs, Michael A. Taylor homered for the third straight game and the Twins routed Arizona.
Edouard Julien and Max Kepler also had three hits and Kenta Maeda tossed six strong innings as Minnesota won for the fourth time in five games.