Verna P. (Benner) Portzline, 85, of Mount Pleasant Mills, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Cole Memorial Hospital, Coudersport.
Verna was born April 9, 1937, in Mount Pleasant Mills, a daughter of the late Ray and Hattie (Wagner) Benner of Freeburg. On June 28, 1958, she married the love of her life, Michael E. Portzline who preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 2010. They shared over 51 years of marriage.
Verna was a faithful member of the Richfield Life Ministries Church serving as their Sunday School class secretary which she took her job willingly every Sunday. She loved serving her savior and listening to gospel music on her radio. She attended a one-room schoolhouse, Morning Glory, and was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
Verna worked at Northumberland Dress Factory, Richfield Shirt Factory, Freeburg Shirt Factory, and later at Weis Markets Bakery in Selinsgrove. She loved cooking large Sunday meals and holiday meals for her family. She was well known for her “sticky buns,” canning fruits and vegetables, playing UNO with her family and friends, and traveling to Potter County to see the leaves and deer.
She is survived by her two daughters, Debra (Wayne) Kerstetter of Mount Pleasant Mills and Judy Bickhart of Virginia; three sons, Steven (Beverly) Portzline and Franklin (Melissa) Portzline of Mount Pleasant Mills, Timothy (Flossie) Portzline of Coudersport; 11 grandchildren, Benjamin (Amanda) Kerstetter, Justin (Alisha) Kerstetter, Payton (Brittany) Kerstetter, Jeremie (Shannon) Bickhart, Delilah Wiley, Bethanie (Geovanni) Garcia, Laura (Scott) Hoover, Nathan Portzline, Jeffrey Portzline, Jessica Portzline and Amanda Portzline; 15 great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Garrett, Grady, Kennedy, Cole, Waylon, and Arya Kerstetter, Hallie, Chloie, Bradlie, and Ryker Bickhart, Isaiah and Nevaeh Wiley, and Hadley and Eli Gray; sister-in-law, Francelia Portzline; and numerous nieces and nephews. Verna is the last of her immediate family.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, husband Michael; son-in-law, Donald Bickhart; sisters, Pearl (Grant) Klingler, Anna (Richard) Klingler, Mae (Marlin) Inch, Fae (Earnest) Swinehart; and brothers, Harry (Sarah) Benner and Herman (Arla) Benner.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, followed by a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at the Richfield Life Ministries Church with Pastor Aaron Benner officiating and assisted by Rev. Nick Smith and Pastor Wayne Kerstetter.
Interment will immediately follow in Arbogast Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Verna may be made to WFBM Radio, c/o: Faith Baptist Church, 85 Snyder Ave., Beaver Springs, PA 17812; Richfield Life Ministries, 167 Church St., Richfield, PA 17086; or God’s Country Ministries, PO Box 674, Coudersport, PA 16915.
The family has entrusted the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, with the arrangements.