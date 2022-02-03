Verna R. Hess, 94, Beavertown

Verna Ruth Hess, 94, of 44 Honeysuckle Dr. Beavertown, Pa., formerly of New Providence, Pa., died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at home.
She was the wife of the late Harold H. Hess for 59 years. She was the daughter of the late John S. and Mary Kreider Brubaker.
Verna was a member of the Rawlinsville Mennonite Church where her husband was a minister. In later life, she attended Cross Roads Mennonite Church and Millmont Mennonite Church while residing with her daughter's family. She enjoyed a variety of hobbies including caning chairs, quilting, making comforting tops, and playing table games with her grandchildren. She also taught Sunday school for many years.
Verna was the mother to the late H. Laverne married to the late Judith Swartzentruber; Caleb D. married to Karen L. Hist and of Ulster, Pa.; Quentin B. married to Jane Bowman of Edgar, WI; three daughters, Mary Lois Clay married to the late Marvin C. of Mt. Airy, Md.; Jane E. Drawbond married to Rodger S. of Beavertown, Pa.; 30 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.
Verna was preceded in death by brothers David Brubaker, Marlin Brubaker, and sisters AnnaMary Brubaker, Edna Hostetter, and a granddaughter Jaylene Hess.
Viewing will be held Sunday, Feb. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m., both being held at Rawlinsville Mennonite Church, located at 838 Susquehannock Dr, Holtwood, PA.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. at the Rawlinsville Mennonite Church. Presiding over the services will be Pastors Paul Hess, Wesley Metzler, and John Reeser. Interment in the adjoining cemetery.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider sending a contribution in Verna's memory to Bald Eagle Boys Camp, 1077 Wilderness Trail, Mill Hall, PA 17751. To leave an online condolence, visit BachmanFuneralHome.com.