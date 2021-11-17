Vernetta M. Troxell, 94, longtime resident of Northumberland, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Nottingham Village.
Vernetta was born Oct. 12, 1927, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late William R. and Dorothy M. (Eister) Sulouff. On Oct. 13, 1945, she married Kenneth D. Hoffman who preceded her in death on April 14, 1967. She later married John F. Troxell on May 5, 1974; he preceded her in death Aug. 20, 1985.
Vernetta was a proud Pineknotter who graduated as a National Honor student from Northumberland High School, Class of 1945.
As an active member of Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church, Sunbury, Mrs. Troxell served on the missions and kitchen committees. Throughout her life, Vernetta shared her faith as a teacher in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and in Good News Club. She was also involved in the Youth for Christ and Campus Life Ministries.
She served as a 4-H leader for more than 25 years and was a member of the Point Township Garden Club. She was an award-winning seamstress and enjoyed knitting, particularly sweaters and Christmas stockings for her family. Vernetta was a wonderful cook, an avid reader, and often enjoyed playing games and completing crossword puzzles.
Vernetta is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Allen D. and Drusilla E. Hoffman of Northumberland, Terry L. and Virginia E. Hoffman of New Berlin, Donald E. and Melanie J. Hoffman of Springfield, Va.; four daughters and sons-in-law, Diana M. and Steven E. Vellines of DeLand, Fla., Beryl J. and James L. Becker of Coatesville, Shirley L. and Michael C. Snyder of Northumberland, Carol A. and Harlen W. Gessner of Sunbury; three stepsons and daughters-in-law, John F. Jr. and Bonita K. Troxell of Northumberland, William J. and Cheryl A. Troxell of Richfield, Daniel A. and Beth R. Troxell of South Carolina; step-daughter and son-in-law, Susan T. and Don A. Geise of Northumberland; her 28 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Nelson R. and Kilja C. Sulouff of Oro Valley, Ariz. and Ernest W. and Patricia T. Sulouff of Pittsford, NY.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Donna J. Wright.
Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church, 967 Mile Hill Road, Sunbury, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Josh Gibson officiating.
Private family burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Contributions in Vernetta’s memory may be made to Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church, 967 Mile Hill Road, Sunbury PA 17801 or Child Evangelism Fellowship, 53 Blue Hill Road, Northumberland, PA 17857.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, PA 17857.