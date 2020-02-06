Veteran killed while on board USS Benham 75 years ago

DANVILLE — Naval Reserves Seaman First Class Albert Jerimiah Helt was killed during an attack nearly 75 years ago while on board the USS Benham off the coast of Japan.
Montour County Veterans Affairs Assistant John Novak was able to gather information about his life as he searched for a relative to present Helt’s Purple Heart medal to after it was found in a storage unit. Novak said the medal somehow fell out of a box while a family was cleaning out the unit.
The Purple Heart was awarded to Helt’s widow, Gladys A. Raker Helt, whose address was listed as 273 Fourth St., Northumberland. She is believed to have died in the 1990s.
The Purple Heart medal is awarded, in the name of the president, to someone wounded or killed in any action against an enemy of the United States or as a result of an act of any such enemy or opposing armed forces. It is the oldest military award still presented to U.S. military members.
Helt, 28, of Northumberland, was aboard a picket ship to aid in homing returning air strikes; check for possible trailing Japanese soldiers; pick up pilots of crippled planes after landing on the water; and to intercept enemy raids, according to Novak.
On April 17, 1945, two divisions of U.S. fighters broke up a 20-plane raid. An attempted suicide dive on the USS Benham exploded 50 feet from its fantail, resulting in Helt dying as the lone casualty. Two officers and six men were wounded. The ship was credited with shooting down two of four planes.
Helt served as a radioman striker and was in the bridge area with a 40mm gun. A kamikaze came down across the bow of a nearby destroyer, the USS Colahan, to the right of the USS Benham and went toward the bow. The Colahan’s 5-inch shells were designed to explode when aimed at the kamikaze. The USS Benham’s metallic structure or the kamikaze triggered the shell to explode, which is what it was intended to do, according to Novak’s information. The exploding shell sent shrapnel everywhere killing Helt. Another man lost his leg and slivers hit others.
Helt was buried at sea that evening.
According to the information provided, the adjacent ship kept firing while the kamikaze was near the Benham and the shell exploded. The kamikaze crashed just beyond the stern of the ship and the shell downed the plane.
In the war diary of the ship, it is stated that a half-mast burial full military honor service was conducted for Helt. Novak said Commander F.S. Keeler wrote the Helt family after the war with as much information as he could obtain.
Helt was born June 4, 1916, in Berwick and attended school in Shamokin. He worked for a hosiery factory in Shamokin and taught Sunday school at the Evangelical Church in Shamokin, where he met his wife, Gladys.
Before he went to war, they lived at 273 Fourth St., Northumberland. Gladys received the American flag that draped his coffin and his Purple Heart. His memorial site is the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines, which honors fallen soldiers whose remains lie elsewhere.