THURSDAY
VETERANS BRUNCH/Danville
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver will host a free pre-Veterans Day brunch to be followed by a patriotic song singalong for Valley veterans and active duty military on Thursday 10 a.m. to noon at the First Baptist Church, 12 Brookside Drive, Danville. Registration is required. Veterans should RSVP to Culver’s office by calling 570-286-5885 or toll-free at 1-800-924-9060.
FRIDAY
VETERANS DAY CEREMONY/Danville
Danville American Legion Post 40, 425 Northumberland St., will be holding a Veterans Day Ceremony Friday at 4 p.m., followed by a meal. The meal is free for all veterans and one guest and includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, a roll and desert.
VETERANS’ PROGRAM/Danville
The Danville Middle School Student Council is hosting a gathering for veterans at the Middle School Library, 252 Northumberland St., at 9 a.m. Friday. Veterans are welcome to share details about their service and life outside of it. Students from the News/Media class would also like to interview those who are willing. There will be food and music available.
SATURDAY
VETERANS DAY PARADE/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Fire Department is holding its annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. The parade will form at the Geisinger Bloomsburg Parking Lot and continue through town.
FREE VETERANS BREAKFAST/Watsontown
A free veterans breakfast served 8-11 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church, 400 Main St. Menu: Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, fruit and juice served buffet style. Veterans and their guests are invited to enjoy free breakfast as an honor for their service in times of war and peace. All monetary donations, not necessary or expected, will be donated to Patriot’s K-9 Rescue, Elysburg. https://www.patriotk9rescue.com. Veterans can enter a free drawing for a chance to win a patriotic quilt.
SUNDAY
TURKEY DINNER/McClure
McClure Volunteer Fire Company, 49 W. Spect St., is letting veterans eat free at its turkey meal on Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Veterans must show proof of service. The meal includes turkey, filling, mashed potatoes, gravy, two sides and deserts. Takeouts are available.
VETERANS CEREMONY/Northumberland
Northumberland borough will be holding a Veterans Day ceremony at Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland, at 1 p.m. Sunday. The ceremony will give thanks to all service members past and present.
VETERANS BREAKFAST BUFFET/Northumberland
The Northumberland American Legion on Route 11 will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. The meal is free for all veterans and $7 for guests. The menu is hamburg gravy, biscuits, bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, hash browns, pancakes, waffles, fresh fruit, pastries, juice, coffee and tea. The meal is sponsored by the Northumberland American Legion Auxiliary Unit #44
Giveaways
APPLEBEE’S
Applebee’s will offer all active military, veterans, reserves and National Guard an in-restaurant complimentary full-size entree from an exclusive menu. They will also receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.
BOB EVANS
Bob Evans Restaurants will be celebrating Veterans Day this year by offering a free meal from a list of 10 special menu items to veterans and active-duty military guests
BUFFALO WILD WINGS
Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants will offer 10 free boneless wings and fries for all veterans and active-duty service members with valid ID on Nov. 11.
CRACKER BARREL
On Veterans Day, any U.S. veteran or active-duty military will be offered a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, in-store and online, with any purchase. To redeem the offer online, enter code VETSDAY22 at time of checkout.
DUNKIN’
Dunkin’ will be giving veterans and active military a free donut of their choice on Nov. 11 at participating locations nationwide — no purchase or ID necessary.
PERKINS RESTAURANT & BAKERY
Perkins Restaurant and Bakery is saluting members of the armed forces this Veterans Day with a free meal. On Nov. 11, active duty, retired military, and veterans are invited to their local Perkins to enjoy a Free Magnificent Seven meal. To receive the offer, please present a valid military ID.
SHEETZ
Sheetz will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel by offering a free meal (free half turkey or ham sub and a regular size fountain drink) and a car wash on Veterans Day.
ULTIMATE EXPRESS CAR WASH
Ultimate Express Car Wash is giving all military service personnel a free car wash Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its locations in Danville (Route 11 North across from Geisinger Woodbine), Selinsgrove (Routes 11 and 15 North across from Longhorn Steakhouse) and Williamsport (on Washington Boulevard). Details at www.washmydirtycar.com
WENDY’S
Wendy’s is offering a free breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card. Those who have served or are currently serving are invited to visit their participating Wendy’s location on Veterans Day from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m. for a free breakfast offer.