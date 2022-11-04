VALLEY EVENTS, GIFTS FOR VETERANS
Gifts
FREE CAR WASH
Ultimate Express Car Wash is giving all military service personnel a free car wash Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its locations in Danville (Route 11 North across from Geisinger Woodbine), Selinsgrove (Routes 11 and 15 North across from Longhorn Steakhouse) and Williamsport (on Washington Boulevard). Details at www.washmydirtycar.com
Events
Nov. 5
VETERANS’ BREAKFAST/Selinsgrove
Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, 940 US-522, Selinsgrove, will hold a veterans breakfast Saturday from 7-10 a.m. Veterans and one guest eat free.
Nov. 6
VETERANS APPRECIATION/Danville
Veterans Appreciation begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Dr. Honoring our veterans for the freedoms we have. Features performance by KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner, a motivational speaker and musical performer, and American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard attends and performs a 21-gun salute and playing of TAPS to honor any departed veterans. After the church service the ladies of the church provide a meal for all who attended the service.
Nov. 11
VETERANS DAY CEREMONY/Danville
Danville American Legion Post 40, 425 Northumberland St., will be holding a Veterans Day Ceremony Friday at 4 p.m., followed by a meal. The meal is free for all veterans and one guest and includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, a roll and desert.
VETERANS’ PROGRAM/Danville
The Danville Middle School Student Council is hosting a gathering for veterans at the Middle School Library, 252 Northumberland St., at 9 a.m. Friday. Veterans are welcome to share details about their service and life outside of it. Students from the News/Media class would also like to interview those who are willing. There will be food and music available.
Nov. 12
VETERANS DAY PARADE/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Fire Department is holding its annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. The parade will form at the Geisinger Bloomsburg Parking Lot and continue through town.
FREE VETERANS BREAKFAST/Watsontown
A free veterans breakfast served 8-11 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church, 400 Main St. Menu: Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, fruit and juice served buffet style. Veterans and their guests are invited to enjoy free breakfast as an honor for their service in times of war and peace. All monetary donations, not necessary or expected, will be donated to Patriot's K-9 Rescue, Elysburg. https://www.patriotk9rescue.com. Veterans can enter a free drawing for a chance to win a patriotic quilt.
Nov. 13
TURKEY DINNER/McClure
McClure Volunteer Fire Company, 49 W. Spect St., is letting veterans eat free at its turkey meal on Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Veterans must show proof of service. The meal includes turkey, filling, mashed potatoes, gravy, two sides and deserts. Takeouts are available.