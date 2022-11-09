FRIDAY
VETERANS DAY CEREMONY/Danville
Danville American Legion Post 40, 425 Northumberland St., will be holding a Veterans Day Ceremony Friday at 4 p.m., followed by a meal. The meal is free for all veterans and one guest and includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, a roll and desert.
VETERANS’ PROGRAM/Danville
The Danville Middle School Student Council is hosting a gathering for veterans at the Middle School Library, 252 Northumberland St., at 9 a.m. Friday. Veterans are welcome to share details about their service and life outside of it. Students from the News/Media class would also like to interview those who are willing. There will be food and music available.
SATURDAY
VETERANS DAY PARADE/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Fire Department is holding its annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. The parade will form at the Geisinger Bloomsburg Parking Lot and continue through town.
FREE VETERANS BREAKFAST/Watsontown
A free veterans breakfast served 8-11 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church, 400 Main St. Menu: Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, fruit and juice served buffet style. Veterans and their guests are invited to enjoy free breakfast as an honor for their service in times of war and peace. All monetary donations, not necessary or expected, will be donated to Patriot’s K-9 Rescue, Elysburg. https://www.patriotk9rescue.com. Veterans can enter a free drawing for a chance to win a patriotic quilt.
SUNDAY
VETERANS CEREMONY/Northumberland
Northumberland borough will be holding a Veterans Day ceremony at Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland, at 1 p.m. Sunday. The ceremony will give thanks to all service members past and present.
VETERANS BREAKFAST BUFFET/Northumberland
The Northumberland American Legion on Route 11 will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. The meal is free for all veterans and $7 for guests. The menu is hamburg gravy, biscuits, bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, hash browns, pancakes, waffles, fresh fruit, pastries, juice, coffee and tea. The meal is sponsored by the Northumberland American Legion Auxiliary Unit #44