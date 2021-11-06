MIFFLINBURG — Lackawanna Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas J. Munley extended his gratitude to the more than 100 people gathered at the Union County World War II Honor Roll monument in Mifflinburg Community Park on Saturday morning.
"You being out here honoring veterans means a lot to me. When I got home (from Vietnam), nobody cared," said Munley, who served 11 months and five days in Southeast Asia while in the Army between 1969 and 1971.
Speaking at the annual event honoring veterans, including the 2,260 Union County WWII vets whose names are etched on the monument, Munley recounted how after returning from the war he tried to get his teaching job back but was told by the principal it had been filled in his absence.
"Sue us," the principal said.
"I got mad and went to law school," Munley said.
Besides his law and judicial work, he said his main objective is helping other veterans, many of whom have suffered trauma.
Doug Walter has been organizing the event and fundraiser for homeless veterans for the past several years.
"Our pledge is to not only honor veterans but do something that helps them," he said.
Like Munley, Walter was pleased to see so many young people in attendance, including several members of local youth organizations who participated in the hour-long ceremony.
Paige Rhyne, the current Union County West End Fair Queen, read aloud the names of 50 of the WWII veterans listed on the memorial who were killed during the war.
Following the ceremony, Buzz Meachum, of Northumberland, pointed out four names etched on the monument.
"There's my father, Russell Meachum, and my uncles, Charles, James and Ralph Meachum," he said.