“June is the gateway to summer.”
— Jean Herse
THIS WEEK IN
U.S. HISTORY
n June 25, 1943: Major General Dwight D. Eisenhower took command as Supreme Allied Commander in Europe,
n June 26, 1945: 50 nations signed the United Nations Charter, establishing the world body as a means of helping to stop another war. The charter was ratified on Oct. 24, 1945.
n June 27, 1976: The world’s first recorded Ebola Virus epidemic.
THIS WEEK
IN LOCAL NEWS
June 12, 1962: “Paul Reichenbach, of Riverside, hit the first hole-in-one on the Frosty Valley Country Club course which opened last season. He performed the feat in the fourth hole using a 3 wood.”
June 14, 1955: “The most successful Ironmen baseball season ever was completed with the Danville team beating LeRaysville 5-2 to win the District 4 title, with the tall, cool, Will Hause on the mound, the team was under the guiding hand of coach Ken Bills.”
20 YEARS AGO (2001) Nancy Campbell, sister of Robert K. Vogt, was pictured in The Danville News tossing the first ceremonial scoop of dirt around a tree planted in memory of World War II veterans in the Montour County Memorial Park as part of “Operation Silent Witness.” Danville’s VFW Post No. 298 was named after Vogt, who was believed to be the first veteran from Montour County to die in World War II. The main speaker was Tim Egan; local dignitaries were present. George Smutz, a 91 year–old veteran, believed to be the oldest, was the second person to toss dirt around the tree.
Kristin Umbriac, daughter of Robert and Marysusan Umbriac and a 1998 graduate of St. Cyril Academy, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Rosemont College. Kristin, a senior, attained a 4.0 average and was majoring in sociology with a minor in theology.
n
Danville Little Leaguer, Nick Edmeads began shooting “Mickey,” a movie written by John Grisham about a Little Leaguer whose father fakes his age so he can play an extra year, at the Little League Headquarters in South Williamsport. There were 1,100 other kids at the auditions and he was picked for the role of a player on the Latin American team to strikeout. He said “I’m happy to be in it, I am going to do my best.” Edmeads, an excellent baseball athlete also swam at Y.M.C.A. Nationals last year and received silver and two bronze medals.
n
Jeremy Bennett would represent Danville Area High School at the National Forensics championships in Oklahoma this summer. Bennett competed at Nationals last year. Mike Nailor, Forensics Coach, would accompany Bennett to the event.
40 YEARS AGO (1981) According to the local newspaper, several Danville runners at the annual “Wellsboro Beautiful Race,” one of the most prestigious in the area, registered fine performances.
In the two-mile “Fun Run”, Chris O’Rourke and Darryl Fleishman placed second and third, respectively, with times of 10:4 and 10:42.
The “grueling 10-mile race” attracted 150 runners. Terry O’Rourke finished a “strong fifth” in 57:40, placing him first in the under 18 age category. Mark Nugent finished 15th overall in 60:02.
n
Three youths had a good day with “worms and fishing poles” on the Susquehanna River near the mouth of Mahoning Creek; Leonard Andrews, 10, caught a 18-inch bullhead, Jeff Drumheller, 13, pulled in a 13 inch small-mouth bass, and Dave Harvey, 16 of Catawissa, with a stringer of assorted small fish.
n
The Riverside Recreation Commission’s “Bike Rodeo” drew a field of 25 competitors. Prizes, donated by local merchants, were awarded in four age groups of six categories.
5-6 year-olds, Obstacle Course, Bike Inspection and Overall Girl, Charleen Erlston; Hand Signal, Fastest Bike and Overall Boy, Brett Schreiber; Pylon Run, Kimmy Reamer.
7-8 year-olds, Obstacle Course, Fastest Bike, Butch St. Clair; Hand Signal, Scott Mottern; Pylon Run, Kolin Kelly; Bike Inspection, Alex Pettet; Overall Boy, Chris Slocum; Overall Girl, Nicki Reamer.
9-10 year-olds, Obstacle Course, Bike Inspection, and Overall Boy, Scott Gross; Hand Signal, Fastest Bike, Pylon Run, Ron Fritz.
11-12 year-olds, Obstacle Course, Doug Fry; Hand Signal, Debbie Wands; Fastest Bike, Jim Lunger; Pylon Run, Victor Zampetti; Bike Inspection, Heather Knouse and Becky Stamm; Overall Boy and Girl, Jim Lunger and Heather Knouse.
60 YEARS AGO (1961) Several thousand residents, most of them youngsters, took in the “Jungleland Circus,” which appeared on the Cinder Tip field in Danville, sponsored by the Danville Police Department and supported by members of the Lions Club. The top attraction was a giant elephant which the boys and girls were able to go for a ride, also pony and fire engine rides and two free shows. Chief Robert P. Burke expressed his appreciation to all the individuals and companies who aided in making the project a success. Proceeds were earmarked for the police fund for underprivileged children and Little League.
n
Jack Curry fanned 12 Washies batters to pace the Danville Manufacturing to a 6-3 victory in a Danville Y.M.C.A. Junior League game.
Curry allowed only four free passes, going the distance. Losing hurler Bob Marks lost a heart-breaker after striking out 16 men and allowing six walks.
n
The pupils of Miss Julia Warner’s fourth grade, Fourth Ward class presented her with an oversized symbolic apple on her last day of school. Miss Warner, retiring after 43 years of service, started her career in 1918 at the one-room, Keefer School in Cooper Township where she taught for 25 years. The apple replica was made by Mrs. Mildred Beagle’s pupils in the First Ward.
n
Robert P. Burke, Danville Police Chief, on behalf of the Cabinet Industries, sponsor of the program, in a photo presented a sweater to Robert Shultz, Fourth Ward, school patrol boy. Awards were made to the two patrol boys of each ward “who turned in the best jobs” during the past school term. Selections of outstanding boys were made by the faculty school patrol advisor in each school. Others receiving the award were: Paul Buxbaum and Mark Webb; Second Ward, Drake Owens and Lynn Millard; First Ward, James Hawkins; Fourth Ward, Don Campbell and Robert McWilliams of St. Joseph School; Fritz Yohn and Lee Crosley of Third Ward.
n
Three Danville graduates of 1961 were among six young men enlisted into the Air Force for a period of four years. Enlisting were: Stewart A. Holdren, Melvin M. Foust and William A. Gilbert.
The three men departed from the Avoca Municipal Airport, Wilkes-Barre via commercial air to Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas where they would undergo five weeks of Air Force basic military training before going on to an Air Force technical school of their choice.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
A Danville manufactured product was receiving countrywide attention through a national advertising campaign in leading magazines. The product is Bonmouton (Eitingon-dyed lamb) which was processed at the loyal Fur Manufacturing Company in Danville.
Bonmouton, a new weather-resistant fur, was creating “fur news” and attracting favorable comments from fashion experts and women because of its beauty and practicality.
n
The Danville Boys Band paraded at Lewisburg and came home with the top honor of the event being awarded the first prize as the best junior band in line. The award was a trophy which will have a home in the band hall. The parade was staged by Lewisburg in honor of Bucknell University which was celebrating its Centennial with a special commencement exercise and various college programs. The Danville Band, garbed in their new blue-toned uniforms, made a tremendous impression on the spectators as well as the judges.
They were lead by eight majorettes and two girls carrying a large banner with the name of the band.
Heading the youngsters was Bruce Rhawn, director and teacher of the band.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.