SUNBURY — Veterans Memorial Bridge will undergo maintenance work from March 21 through the 25th leaving the driving lane to be restricted in the northbound direction, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials.
A PennDOT contractor will be clearing debris from under the Veterans Memorial Bridge, officials said.
Work will be performed from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m., weather permitting, officials said.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.
— Francis Scarcella